Boys Wear Off-Shoulder Tops To Protest School's Dress Code, Win Twitter

According to Yahoo Style, when students returned for a new school year on August 14, about 50 girls and two boys were told off for violating the school's dress code. This included an old rule against wearing off-shoulder dresses and tops. However, students claim the old rule has only been implemented now.
Strict about ensuring the dress code is followed, the school reportedly also didn't allow some girls in off-shoulder tops to take school photos.
So, in order to protest against the school's old yet newly implemented rule, students, including boys, decided to don the style at school.
#NewProfilePicpic.twitter.com/pMq8uTdtZm- Andrei 3000 (@andrei_418) August 15, 2017
thank you to everyone who participated today was v successful sbhs can suck it screw the dress code y'all ain't ready for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DnyIIk2l2U- chads (@chadya_acosta) August 14, 2017
"A lot of people want to emphasize the male students' part in this protest, which I respect, but the purpose of this whole thing was to protest sexism against female students," Andrei Vladimirov, a student at San Benito High School, told Teen Vogue. "Not being able to wear a certain type of shirt may seem like a minor problem to some people, but it is representative of something much larger in society - the fact that women are still, today, being subjected to the dominance of male ideology," he added.
"Women deserve to be treated with the utmost respect, and this entails being able to dress as one pleases. Women should be able to wear what they want without being systemically objectified - treated as if they have no personal sovereignty," he told Teen Vogue.
This form of protest has lit up Twitter.
I can't help but laugh at this stupidity and nearsightedness of your school administration. But you are the right stuff congratulations.- Robert V Jacobs (@RobertVJacobs1) August 18, 2017
good job thanks for standing with the girls need more young men like you- Rhonda Clements (@RhondaRClements) August 20, 2017
Loving your protest! Proves that protests don't have to be violent.- Cleo (@Deerie65775) August 19, 2017
Thanks for pointing out the idiocy of dress codes that apply only to female students to protect the male students from "distraction."- Karina Emberly (@KarinaEmberly) August 21, 2017
You guys Rock!- Elizabeth Hopkins (@Elisabeast) August 23, 2017
