Photographs of the boys have taken Twitter by storm

Offbeat | | Updated: August 24, 2017 15:45 IST
Boys Wear Off-Shoulder Tops To Protest School's Dress Code, Win Twitter

Students claim the old rule has only been implemented now.

A couple of boys at a California highschool have managed to win social media for their stance against their school's dress code policies. After several female students at San Benito High School, Hollister, were pulled up for wearing off-shoulder tops and dresses, some boys at the school decided to protest against the rule - by wearing off-shoulder tops to school. Now photographs of the boys have taken Twitter by storm.

According to Yahoo Style, when students returned for a new school year on August 14, about 50 girls and two boys were told off for violating the school's dress code. This included an old rule against wearing off-shoulder dresses and tops. However, students claim the old rule has only been implemented now.

Strict about ensuring the dress code is followed, the school reportedly also didn't allow some girls in off-shoulder tops to take school photos.

So, in order to protest against the school's old yet newly implemented rule, students, including boys, decided to don the style at school.
 
"A lot of people want to emphasize the male students' part in this protest, which I respect, but the purpose of this whole thing was to protest sexism against female students," Andrei Vladimirov, a student at San Benito High School, told Teen Vogue. "Not being able to wear a certain type of shirt may seem like a minor problem to some people, but it is representative of something much larger in society - the fact that women are still, today, being subjected to the dominance of male ideology," he added.

"Women deserve to be treated with the utmost respect, and this entails being able to dress as one pleases. Women should be able to wear what they want without being systemically objectified - treated as if they have no personal sovereignty," he told Teen Vogue.

This form of protest has lit up Twitter.
 

Dress codeprotestDress Code for studentsTwittertwitter reactionsviralSan Benito High School

