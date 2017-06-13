Boy Goes Fishing, Reels In Snake Along With Catfish. Watch Video

The terrifying moment a 10-year-old boy went fishing and caught a snake along with his fish was captured on camera. Heather Burman of Hockley in Texas, USA, shared a video of her son Chipper's catch with Khou.com. It shows a snake, identified by the website as a diamondback water snake, attached to the catfish that Chipper had just reeled in. The video shows the snake with its jaws around the fish's head. According to the website Chron.com, Chipper tried to separate the fish and the snake as they were both alive. The snake, however, refused to let go.
Watch the video below:
The video was filmed by Chipper's grandfather, who came to help the boy. Eventually, to give the fish a fighting chance, both the snake and the fish were put back in water.
"After putting the fish under water for another minute or so, the snake was forced to abandon his dinner and swim to safety. Chipper said he deserved to live after all of that and the fish was too big to eat anyway," said Heather, according to Chron.com, confirming that the fish was also allowed to swim away to safety.
A happy ending for all, except perhaps the snake.
