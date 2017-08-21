Boy From Viral Back-To-School Video Returns, Answers Same Question Again "Are you going to miss your mom?" he's asked all over again. Can you guess what he says?

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Andrew Macias had burst into tears while answering the reporter's questions back in 2015.



During his first interview, Andrew seemed quite happy to answer the reporter's questions. However, when asked about missing his mom, Andrew first giggled, as if trying to act brave, and then moments later began to cry.



The interview went viral, collecting over 19 million views till date, and made Andrew famous. Chances are you've seen some of the memes featuring Andrew's adorable face.



Now, in an all new video posted by



"Are you going to miss your mom?" Ms Friel asks him, the same question that made him cry last time. Watch the video to see what he says this time:





Since being posted on August 14, the video has collected over 2.4 lakh views, some 8,700 reactions and more than 1,500 shares.



"He is still so adorable," says one Facebook user on the video. "Love that kid... he's so cute and I laugh every time I see that," says another.



