Boy From Viral Back-To-School Video Returns, Answers Same Question Again

During his first interview, Andrew seemed quite happy to answer the reporter's questions. However, when asked about missing his mom, Andrew first giggled, as if trying to act brave, and then moments later began to cry.
The interview went viral, collecting over 19 million views till date, and made Andrew famous. Chances are you've seen some of the memes featuring Andrew's adorable face.
Now, in an all new video posted by KTLA 5 News, the little Los Angeles resident speaks to reporter Courtney Friel all over again before he starts first grade.
"Are you going to miss your mom?" Ms Friel asks him, the same question that made him cry last time. Watch the video to see what he says this time:
Since being posted on August 14, the video has collected over 2.4 lakh views, some 8,700 reactions and more than 1,500 shares.
"He is still so adorable," says one Facebook user on the video. "Love that kid... he's so cute and I laugh every time I see that," says another.
