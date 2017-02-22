Bombay High Court's Spoof Page Is In Session And You're Being Judged

Highlights Bombay High Courts parody page has been posting funny judgments It pokes fun of everyday habits by outlawing them With over 2 lakh followers, it is definitely a popular page

Ever wanted to pass a judgment outlawing something just because you find it annoying or uninteresting? Pretty sure you have. After all, some things just lend themselves so well to being subjected to Internet hate. And as Indians, we come across thousands of such things every day. Well, we have found the Facebook page of your dreams. Whether it's the latest Bollywood gossip or your roommate's annoying habits, 'Spoof Court' has passed judgments on them all - and they're absolutely hilarious.Needless to say, this is a spoof page and the judgments are to be taken with a pinch of salt. As the page itself says: Believing things on the Internet without a blue tick is punishable by death.With over 2 lakh followers, however, this is easily one of the most popular pages around.Here are some of our favourite judgements from the Bombay High Court parody page:1. After the latest Koffee With Karan episode, we agree2. Everyone knows one such aunty3. Such students are smart4. If it's not on social media, it didn't happen5. A welcome judgment indeed6. So many people excluded in one fell swoop7. Indeed8. We're all winning gold medals9. Amazing time management indeed10. Mumbai residents will understandHave a judgment that you think people will relate to? Let us know in the comments section below.