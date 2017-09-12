Bollywood Dance On American Reality TV Show Fails To Wow The Internet

Contestants Kaylee Millis and Kiki Nyemchek performed the Bollywood number that was choreographed by Nakul Dev Mahajan, an Indian-American choreographer who calls himself "Hollywood's Favorite Bollywood Choreographer." Kaylee was dressed the part in a traditional lehenga-choli, dupatta and Kiki wore an embroidered koti. The dance had thumkas and plenty of pelvic thrusts along with the occasional Bhangra move. True to Bollywood style, there was even a hint of a storyline.
Watch the video of the Bollywood dance performance below:
Within seven hours of being shared, the video has already been viewed over 1.7 lakh times and shared over 500 times.
While several people write how much they loved the performance, many others have expressed their disappointment.
What did you think of the Bollywood dance performance on So You Think You Can Dance? Let us know in the comments section below.
