Blogger Photographs Street Food Around The World. See Droolworthy Pics

According to her blog, the Girl Eat World Instagram page was the result of a friend asking Melissa to start a page dedicated to all her food pictures. It came about in May 2014, eight months after she started taking these pictures. Whether it's pudina parantha in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra or Japan's famous hanami dango in front of sakura blossoms, her pictures are always breathtaking. Incredibly, they are all shot on her iPhone!
Naan in front of the Agra Fort, India
Rose-shaped strawberry ice cream in Beijing, China
Ice cream on clouds at Australia
A gingerbread man in front of St. Paul's Cathedral, London
Dried jackfruit chips in front of the Angkor Wat, Cambodia
Pudina parantha in front of the Taj Mahal, India
Halo-halo in the Philippines
Hanami dango in front of blooming cherry blossoms, Japan
Bradenburg Tor in Berlin, Germany
As of May 2106, Melissa had visited 29 countries.
