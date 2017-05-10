Blogger Photographs Street Food Around The World. See Droolworthy Pics

Melissa Hie documents local delicacies from her travels around the world.

New Delhi:  Melissa Hie's three main passions are food, travel and visual story-telling. All three come together in her blog, 'Girl Eat World', where she photographs street food from around the world in front of famous landmarks and pretty locales. As she travels the world, Melissa documents the local delicacies of the region on her popular Instagram page for thousands of followers to see.

According to her blog, the Girl Eat World Instagram page was the result of a friend asking Melissa to start a page dedicated to all her food pictures. It came about in May 2014, eight months after she started taking these pictures. Whether it's pudina parantha in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra or Japan's famous hanami dango in front of sakura blossoms, her pictures are always breathtaking. Incredibly, they are all shot on her iPhone!

Take a look:

Naan in front of the Agra Fort, India
 

Rose-shaped strawberry ice cream in Beijing, China
 

Ice cream on clouds at Australia
 

A gingerbread man in front of St. Paul's Cathedral, London
 

Dried jackfruit chips in front of the Angkor Wat, Cambodia
 

Pudina parantha in front of the Taj Mahal, India
 

Halo-halo in the Philippines
 

Hanami dango in front of blooming cherry blossoms, Japan
 

Bradenburg Tor in Berlin, Germany
 

As of May 2106, Melissa had visited 29 countries.

Let us know what you think of her pictures using the comments section below.

