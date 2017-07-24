Bird Shows Kitten Who's The Boss. Hilarious Video Is Viral

Watch it below:
()- (@masaki_1133) July 19, 2017
####pic.twitter.com/JVSJTyTTjr
According to the BBC, the cockatoo is named Karin while the kitten is called Kodome. They have been living together for the last one month in Nagoya City in Japan with their owner.
While the original video has been liked over 22,000 times and retweeted over 16,000 times, a version uploaded by 9GAG has collected over 12 million views in just three days on Facebook alone.
Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news