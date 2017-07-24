Bird Shows Kitten Who's The Boss. Hilarious Video Is Viral Don't mess with the cockatoo

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The hilarious video has gone massively viral on social media.



Watch it below:

()

####pic.twitter.com/JVSJTyTTjr - (@masaki_1133) July 19, 2017

According to the



While the original video has been liked over 22,000 times and retweeted over 16,000 times, a version uploaded by



Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.





Click for more





A hilarious video of a cockatoo bullying a kitten into a box (or playing peek-a-boo with it, we give it the benefit of doubt) has gone massively viral on social media. Shared by Masaki Tada of Japan on Twitter and Instagram, the video shows a white cockatoo opening a box to find a kitten inside it. However, as soon as the tiny kitten reaches out for the cockatoo, it steps back and shuts the box on it. The video has gone viral on social media with many giving it hilarious captions.Watch it below:According to the BBC , the cockatoo is named Karin while the kitten is called Kodome. They have been living together for the last one month in Nagoya City in Japan with their owner.While the original video has been liked over 22,000 times and retweeted over 16,000 times, a version uploaded by 9GAG has collected over 12 million views in just three days on Facebook alone.Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.Click for more trending news