Biker Miraculously Survives After Crashing Into Truck Which Burst Into Flames

The video shows the truck crossing a road when the biker collides with it. Within seconds of the impact, the truck catches fire, engulfing the biker as well. The truck driver can be seen jumping out of the burning vehicle and pulling the biker away from the fire with the help of passersby. The biker is eventually shown walking further away from the burning truck with the help of others.
According to a report in Channel News Asia, the biker, named Chen, was eventually taken to a hospital where his injuries were declared as non-life threatening. The incident took place on May 6, reports Shanghaiist.
(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers.)
"I thought this kind of thing only happens in Hollywood movies," says one commenter on Facebook. "Really?! Thank that driver for acting so quickly to save the biker," says another.
