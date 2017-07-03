Bike Spins Out Of Control. Seconds Later, A Crash Caught On Camera "I got my phone out, thinking 'it's only a matter of time before he crashes'," said the woman who filmed the incident.

The wobbly bike was spotted on the I-80E motorway in Sacramento, California



Erica Bylett and family were driving on the I-80E motorway in Sacramento, California when they noticed a bike shaking and wobbling uncontrollably.



"He sometimes would only have one hand on the handle bars while it was shaking!! We couldn't figure out why it was shaking, but we noticed it would only do it once he hit high speeds," she said.



The biker almost lost control 5-6 times which is when Erica whipped out her phone and started recording. And soon after, the biker lost control.



Erica posted a clip of the scary moment on YouTube and the video has over half a million views.



The 17-second-video shows the bike wobbling dangerously. Before the biker can take control of the bike, it spins out of control, dragging him on the road for several metres.







The family called the cops and helped the man get off the road. While he did survive the accident, the video description said that the biker sustained injuries on his face.



"He did walk over to the right shoulder by himself. His face was really mashed up (his nose looked broken) and arms covered in blood. Crazy road rash!!! I still wonder how he's doing," wrote Erica.



