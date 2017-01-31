Bihar Woman Offers Rs 25,000 Reward For Missing Parrot

A distressed woman from Bihar has offered Rs 25,000 in reward to anyone who gets her lost parrot back to her.Babita Devi's pet went missing in early January. So, in the hope of getting her beloved parrot back, the resident of Warsaliganj Chowk in Nawada district has put up posters and distributed handbills asking for people's help in finding the bird, a district police official said on Tuesday."She had the parrot for eight years and was very close to it. Her parrot was like a family member to her. She has been unable to sleep and eat ever since the bird went missing," Bachchan Pandey, a family friend of Ms Devi's said.Mr Pandey also said that Ms Devi's three sons and close relatives have turned to social media as well to seek help in finding the parrot.