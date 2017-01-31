Budget
Collapse
Expand

Bihar Woman Offers Rs 25,000 Reward For Missing Parrot

Offbeat | | Updated: January 31, 2017 19:09 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bihar Woman Offers Rs 25,000 Reward For Missing Parrot

Babita Devi's pet parrot went missing in early January. (Representational Image)

Patna:  A distressed woman from Bihar has offered Rs 25,000 in reward to anyone who gets her lost parrot back to her.

Babita Devi's pet went missing in early January. So, in the hope of getting her beloved parrot back, the resident of Warsaliganj Chowk in Nawada district has put up posters and distributed handbills asking for people's help in finding the bird, a district police official said on Tuesday.

"She had the parrot for eight years and was very close to it. Her parrot was like a family member to her. She has been unable to sleep and eat ever since the bird went missing," Bachchan Pandey, a family friend of Ms Devi's said.

Mr Pandey also said that Ms Devi's three sons and close relatives have turned to social media as well to seek help in finding the parrot.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READFour Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020
missing petparrotrewardBiharBabita Devi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2017Live ScoreRaeesKaabilBudget SessionEconomic Survey

................................ Advertisement ................................