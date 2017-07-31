'Big Bang Theory' Catchphrase 'Bazinga' Inspires New Compound It all literally started with the 'Big Bang'

The compound BaZnGa, made of barium (Ba), zinc (Zn) andgallium (Ga), forms a new, never-before-seen crystal structure.



However, BaZnGa did not have any other exciting features, scientists said. It behaves like other nonmagnetic quasicrystals, but has a different arrangement of atoms.



Its creation is part of scientists efforts to discover new materials and characterise them, said Paul Canfield, a professor at Iowa State University in the US.



The idea to create BaZnGa came when researchers saw a TV commercial for "The Big Bang Theory" which showed the word "Bazinga" as elements barium, zinc and gallium, 'Live Science' reported.



The researchers, who were already planning to study three-part compounds that contained barium and zinc, went ahead to create BaZnGa.



"Whenever you find a new structure, it gives you further information on how nature arranges atoms," Canfield said.



