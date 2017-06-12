Bengaluru Woman Had A Headache. Then, A Spider Crawled Out Of Her Ear The video is the stuff of nightmares.

Share EMAIL PRINT Doctors were stunned to find a spider, still very much alive, inside a Bengaluru woman's ear canal



She reportedly told doctors that the pain became "excruciating" after she dug her finger into her ear canal and later asked her daughter to shine a torch into her ear.



That's when her husband rushed her to the Columbia Asia Hospital in Hebbal.



Doctors there say they were surprised to spot a spider, still very much alive, in her ear canal.



"It is common to see emergency room visits due to the presence a foreign object in the ear and it takes a simple procedure to remove the object," Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, a consultant at the hospital's ear, nose and throat department said.



"However, when a living insect makes its way inside a human ear, the patient's anxiety makes it difficult to continue the procedure," he added. "It was rare to see a live spider moving inside someone's ear canal."



"I was terrified as I could feel the movement of a creature in my ear," the Mirror reported Lekshmi as saying.



Luckily, doctors confirmed that there was no lasting damage to the woman's ear.



(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers.)







Earlier this year, doctors pulled out a



