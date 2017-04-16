News Flash
Bengaluru Police Winning Twitter With Its Creative Posters On Road Safety

Offbeat | Updated: April 16, 2017 13:07 IST
Bengaluru Police's road safety posters are winning the Interent for a good reason.

New Delhi:  Simple and straightforward just doesn't cut it anymore - specially on social media. And so, our Internet-savvy police departments are coming up with more and more innovative ways of getting their message across. On Holi this year, Mumbai Police won us over with their punny Twitter warnings to hooligans. And now, Bengaluru city Police's Twitter account is taking a step in the right direction with their creative posters on road safety. Their quirky messages tackle serious issues like drunk driving and road rage, but with a humourous twist. Take a look:

'Never worth it' is right
 
Hahaha
 
Keep calm and drive in your own lane
 
Rhyming skills on point
 
Don't be a fool on April Fools' Day
 
True
 
Their meme skills are winning Twitter and how!
 
Colourful language belongs in the movies
 
Bengaluru Police's commendable effort has earned them plenty of fans. "You guys are cool," says one user on Twitter. "Innovative tweets," another agrees.

What do you think of these posters? Tell us which one you like best using the comments section below.

