Bengaluru Police Winning Twitter With Its Creative Posters On Road Safety

There are 3 cars & a pedestrian crossing the road, but you can't see that. Our point exactly! Don't drink & drive, Its never worth it. pic.twitter.com/zeRTz2oFgb - BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 15, 2017

On 23rd, 203 Cars &180 Bike were towed away for wrongful parking. This year sofar, 12000 Cars have been towed in TrEast !! @AddlCPTrafficpic.twitter.com/4FiFSfnsK4 - DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) March 24, 2017

There is already enough stress in life. Everyone wants to go home. Be calm. Dont add more pressure. Avoid #roadrage Be in your lane pic.twitter.com/9WNhYMhpxK - DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) April 5, 2017

A helmet on your head will keep you away from a hospital bed! pic.twitter.com/5cf15zsi2f - DCP Traffic West (@DCPTrWestBCP) March 27, 2017

You know it can kill you but you do it anyway. Happy Fool's Day. If you're gonna drink & drive tonite, we'll crash your party before you do. pic.twitter.com/PcWCQqhCI9 - BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 1, 2017

What if we told you that you can't change the signal by honking at it?Retweet and tag a friend who doubts it... @CPBlr@blrcitytrafficpic.twitter.com/0h65Byol98 - BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 20, 2017

Time to take rude gestures & abusive language off the road. #Scion#StopRoadRage .Respect traffic rules & follow @blrcitytraffic officers. pic.twitter.com/EvqQry58Hb - DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) April 5, 2017

Simple and straightforward just doesn't cut it anymore - specially on social media. And so, our Internet-savvy police departments are coming up with more and more innovative ways of getting their message across. On Holi this year, Mumbai Police won us over with their punny Twitter warnings to hooligans. And now, Bengaluru city Police's Twitter account is taking a step in the right direction with their creative posters on road safety. Their quirky messages tackle serious issues like drunk driving and road rage, but with a humourous twist. Take a look:'Never worth it' is rightHahahaKeep calm and drive in your own laneRhyming skills on pointDon't be a fool on April Fools' DayTrueTheir meme skills are winning Twitter and how!Colourful language belongs in the moviesBengaluru Police's commendable effort has earned them plenty of fans. "You guys are cool," says one user on Twitter. "Innovative tweets," another agrees.What do you think of these posters? Tell us which one you like best using the comments section below.