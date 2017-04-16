Bengaluru Police Winning Twitter With Its Creative Posters On Road Safety

'Never worth it' is right
There are 3 cars & a pedestrian crossing the road, but you can't see that. Our point exactly! Don't drink & drive, Its never worth it. pic.twitter.com/zeRTz2oFgb- BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 15, 2017
Hahaha
On 23rd, 203 Cars &180 Bike were towed away for wrongful parking. This year sofar, 12000 Cars have been towed in TrEast !! @AddlCPTrafficpic.twitter.com/4FiFSfnsK4- DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) March 24, 2017
Keep calm and drive in your own lane
There is already enough stress in life. Everyone wants to go home. Be calm. Dont add more pressure. Avoid #roadrage Be in your lane pic.twitter.com/9WNhYMhpxK- DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) April 5, 2017
Rhyming skills on point
#Headsafetyfirstpic.twitter.com/w0461ccpMV- DCP Traffic West (@DCPTrWestBCP) March 30, 2017
A helmet on your head will keep you away from a hospital bed! pic.twitter.com/5cf15zsi2f- DCP Traffic West (@DCPTrWestBCP) March 27, 2017
Don't be a fool on April Fools' Day
You know it can kill you but you do it anyway. Happy Fool's Day. If you're gonna drink & drive tonite, we'll crash your party before you do. pic.twitter.com/PcWCQqhCI9- BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 1, 2017
True
#Don'tDrinkDrive pic.twitter.com/2f2CPpvcSi- BTP (@blrcitytraffic) April 1, 2017
Their meme skills are winning Twitter and how!
What if we told you that you can't change the signal by honking at it?Retweet and tag a friend who doubts it... @CPBlr@blrcitytrafficpic.twitter.com/0h65Byol98- BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 20, 2017
Colourful language belongs in the movies
Time to take rude gestures & abusive language off the road. #Scion#StopRoadRage .Respect traffic rules & follow @blrcitytraffic officers. pic.twitter.com/EvqQry58Hb- DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) April 5, 2017
Bengaluru Police's commendable effort has earned them plenty of fans. "You guys are cool," says one user on Twitter. "Innovative tweets," another agrees.
What do you think of these posters? Tell us which one you like best using the comments section below.
