How Honey The Labrador Is Teaching Bengaluru About Road Safety

Honey the Labrador trained for a week to learn how to carry a helmet to those not wearing one Bengaluru: Honey tends to hound people who ride a two wheeler without a helmet or break other traffic rules. She is a very smart Labrador, living in Bengaluru, who is being used to teach people about traffic safety. Honey stars in a short film in which she barks at people breaking rules - and carries a helmet to a two-wheeler rider not wearing one.



Her human companion, Vishwanath, said, "When I was in Chennai, I saw a fatal accident happened. A man not wearing a helmet fell and died on the spot. That is when I decided to use this method to raise awareness among the public"



Vishwanath had his dog, Honey, trained by a professional trainer for a week. After this - she will carry a helmet to a person riding without one.



The trainer, Varun, said, "So basically we have a routine to follow. We throw an article and ask her to retrieve that. We initially used a dumbbell for that and it was easy for her. Since the helmet was a new object for her, so we got her used to it in the beginning and positively we trained her for that. It took roughly around one week or two for her to get used to the object."



A total of 7,506 road accidents were reported in the city last year, according to Bengaluru Traffic Police website.



We do need to doggedly follow safety rules - for our own sake. And a best friend is certainly the right one to point that out to us.



Here's the short film in case you're interested:







