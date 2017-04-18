'Beautiful Complexion' To Be An Entrepreneur, Says Rajasthan Textbook

New Delhi: A proposed textbook under Rajasthan's new curriculum for schools has tips for students who want to be entrepreneurs except for some problematic details. The textbook that is yet to go into print includes a chapter on skill development which lists desirable traits for a successful entrepreneur - among which is 'good height and beautiful complexion'. The textbook will be introduced to class 12 students who are part of schools affiliated to the state education board in the next academic year.
The book tiled 'Samaj Upyogee Yojnayein' is part of changes being made to state board curriculum to include chapters on PM Modi's schemes like demonetization, Swachh Bharat Mission and Vasundhara Raje's Bhamashah Scheme. Versions of the proposed textbooks under new curriculum are also available online.
A chapter on Swachh Bharat scheme details PM Modi's flagship scheme along with its achievements. It also instructs students to 'internalise' words of PM Modi's Swachh Bharat pledge. "Repeat the pledge delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all citizens of the country on 2nd October 2014 and internalise its every word," the chapter reads.
Last week, a class 12 textbook on physical education was criticised on Twitter for its sexist content. The book 'Health and Physical Education' by Dr VK Sharma suggested that the measurements 36-24-36 were considered 'best' for females. Even though not recommended by CBSE, the board took action by filing a police case against the publisher and the author.
