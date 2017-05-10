Bear vs Dog: You'd Be Surprised To See Who Won Before the confrontation, the black bear took a quick dip in someone's backyard pool in Bradbury, California.

A black bear, that had wandered into a residential area in California, decided to take an afternoon dip in someone's backyard pool. After the quick swim, the bear went about exploring the area before being chased by a dog half his size. The incident happened in Bradbury, California on Tuesday and the wild encounter was captured by news cameras in the area.After the relaxing swim, the bear went to an adjacent forest area to enjoy some fruits but his party was soon interrupted by a little pet dog who came out of his home to take on the bear. Video uploaded by local channel KTLA shows the dog and bear engaged in a standoff near the trees but the dog soon retreats to his home. But instead of going away, the bear approaches the home and this is when the dog turns the table and charges at it fearlessly. The valiant dog holds his ground and chases the giant bear to a nearby playground. The bear, who is nearly twice the dog's size, is forced to leave the backyard. Luckily, neither of the animals were hurt.Here's the bear cooling off in the pool just before the high drama chaseOwner Eddie Hsu said he was proud of his dog Ba Bao. "He's the hero. He's my hero today," he told KTLA news.However, the situation could have terrifying consequences as his kids usually are at the playground at that time of the day. "It's very frightening of course. I have small children. They play in the backyard every day in the afternoon," he said.According to ABC7 , the bear wandered in the neighbourhood for hours despite being chased out. A family claimed the bear was a repeat offender in the area and often broke into homes in search of food.Click for more trending stories