Bear Falls To Death From A Helicopter While Being Airlifted In Thailand

An Asian black bear fell to its death from a helicopter while being airlifted to a national park in Thailand. The bear was dangling in the air in a net when it snapped. The bear that was tranquilised before the flight, woke up mid-way and may have panicked before falling to the ground, suggest reports. But officials responsible for the animal's transportation denied that the bear woke up during the flight and claimed turbulence during the flight could have caused the incident.
The incident took place on February 11 but was made public this Saturday. A 10-day probe has now been ordered into the death of the 90-kilo bear, according to Bangkok Post. "Officials were careless in calculating the weight of the bear to give the correct dose of tranquiliser", said an activist.
The female bear was to be released back into Khao Yai National Park in Thailand after it entered a nearby village in November.
Officials are cautious after the incident as they are due to release another bear back into the wild.