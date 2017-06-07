Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau Spotted Hanging Out. Internet Is Thrilled

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017
Posted online an hour before writing this, the picture has collected over 99,000 reactions on Facebook so far. It has been 'liked' over 69,000 times on Instagram and over 30,000 times on Twitter.
People couldn't help but wonder what the two leaders were discussing.
I would've loved to have been in the room when that happened....— Nadine (@EnSaysHi) June 7, 2017
I'd just want to sit at the table and listen. Must have been an amazing conversation.— Jim Pyre (@JimPyre) June 7, 2017
its like obama and trudeau saw all the memes and said "let's do dinner, for the fandom"— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017
So much awesome sitting at one table!— DJ Spin (@Turntablez) June 7, 2017
The only thing that could make this cooler is if @EmmanuelMacron walked out of kitchen carrying 3 beers!— Brent Thacker (@brentdthacker) June 7, 2017
'Memories, light the corners of my mind— Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) June 7, 2017
Misty water-colored memories, of the way we were' pic.twitter.com/5sBsG196sN
"Love these two leaders! So cool that they're together in such a casual environment with someone just washing dishes in the background," writes one person on Instagram.
"The bromance lives on," writes another.
According to local media reports, the two were dining at a popular Montreal restaurant called Liverpool House which boasts of a "bustling oyster counter" and "seaside cottage charm." On it's official website, the restaurant claims it's perfect for "for gin-tonic fueled evenings." While we can't confirm what was discussed (or drunk, to be honest), this GIF is sums up the Internet's reaction pretty well:
#Trudeau#Obamapic.twitter.com/msxzJpLEBg— Tania (@Mommy2JandB) June 7, 2017
