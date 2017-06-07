Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau Spotted Hanging Out. Internet Is Thrilled

'The bromance lives on,' declared one person on Instagram.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2017 09:30 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau Spotted Hanging Out. Internet Is Thrilled

Former US President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined together in Montreal

Former US president Barack Obama made his first visit to Montreal on Tuesday. He gave a speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, talking about everything from climate change and women's rights to the growing global phenomenon of fake news. According to local media reports, he even tried to speak in broken French. But what caught the Internet's attention was a picture posted to social media by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The picture, taken sometime after the event, shows the two leaders deep in conversation in a restaurant. "The bromance lives on," joked one person on Instagram. #Squadgoals and #BFFGoals were among the hashtags most frequently popping up in the comments section of the picture on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
 

Posted online an hour before writing this, the picture has collected over 99,000 reactions on Facebook so far. It has been 'liked' over 69,000 times on Instagram and over 30,000 times on Twitter.

People couldn't help but wonder what the two leaders were discussing.
      





"Love these two leaders! So cool that they're together in such a casual environment with someone just washing dishes in the background," writes one person on Instagram.

"The bromance lives on," writes another.

According to local media reports, the two were dining at a popular Montreal restaurant called Liverpool House which boasts of a "bustling oyster counter" and "seaside cottage charm." On it's official website, the restaurant claims it's perfect for "for gin-tonic fueled evenings." While we can't confirm what was discussed (or drunk, to be honest), this GIF is sums up the Internet's reaction pretty well:
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READWorld Media On CBI Raids On NDTV
Barack ObamaJustin TrudeauFormer US President Barack ObamaBromance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................