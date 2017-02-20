Band, Baaja, Ballot: Lucknow Bride Delays Vidaai To Vote In State Polls

This Lucknow bride decided to exercise her right to vote in the midst of her wedding festivities

Lucknow: Showing a unique determination for voting, a bride has decided to leave for husband's home only after casting her vote on Feb 19. pic.twitter.com/CrMow7EUbg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2017

A newly wed couple cast their vote in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh #uppolls2017pic.twitter.com/K5rIimPRT6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2017

Every vote counts. In every election – state or general. And this bindaas bride from Lucknow knows it.Manisha Kashyap, who got married on Saturday, February 18 in Lucknow, decided to delay her vidaai ceremony so she could vote in the February 19 polls instead.The vidaai ceremony traditionally marks the end of a Hindu wedding ceremony and is when a bride officially ‘leaves’ her home and family behind.Assembly elections are currently being held in Manisha’s home state of Uttar Pradesh and Sunday marked the third phase of polling. Elections across the state are being conducted in seven phases. The votes will finally be counted on March 11.‘A few Election Commission officials visited us and made us aware,’ Manisha explained. ‘That’s why I decided to do this’So Manisha’s vidaai ceremony will now take place a few days after her wedding, on February 21, instead of the day after, February 19, as is usually done.The best thing is that Manisha’s in-laws are totally on board with her decision. ‘My in-laws fully support this decision,’ she said proudly.'There is a message for the whole nation - that every daughter, every son and all citizens should exercise their right to vote,' the bride's proud father told news agency ANI.And Manisha is not the only one to choose to do her democratic duty on her big day.Another pair of newlyweds were spotted casting their vote in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.Straight from the mandap to the polling booth. This is what democracy looks like!