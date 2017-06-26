Bamboo Cake For Panda Twins Celebrating First Birthday. See Adorable Pics

A birthday party for Jianjian and Kangkang

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2017 14:25 IST
Jianjian and Kangkang celebrated their first birthday yesterday.

Macao's twin panda cubs Jianjian and Kangkang celebrated their first birthday yesterday and their party pictures are here to make you smile. The adorable panda cubs celebrated with a cake made of bamboo as visitors sang 'Happy Birthday' for them from outside their glass enclosure, local reports state. This was the first time that the cubs met the public with their mother, Xinxin.
 
 
 
 
 
 


Kangkang sits with his mum, Xinxin
 
 
 


The panda cubs playing with their mum on their birthday
 
 
 


According to cctv.com, the twins were born on June 26, 2016, to Xinxin and a male panda named Kaikai. Xinxin and Kaikai were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region.

