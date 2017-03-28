Balle Balle On Basketball Court. Bhangra Dominates NBA Halftime Show

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 28, 2017 09:33 IST
173 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Balle Balle On Basketball Court. Bhangra Dominates NBA Halftime Show

Bhangra dancers stole the show during the halftime of a professional basketball match in California

New Delhi:  An Indian-American bhangra dancing group is getting lots of love on social media for its lively dance performance at a professional basketball game. Bhangra Empire took centre stage at the halftime show during an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The 32 dancers - 16 women and 16 men - brought down the house with a nearly 5-minute long performance at Oakland, California's enormous Oracle Arena.

A video of Bhangra Empire's dance performance has been viewed over 200,000 times in less than 24 hours since being posted on Facebook by NBA India. It has collected nearly 9,000 'reactions' and been shared close to 4,000 times. The NBA is currently celebrating a series of "Bollywood nights" at basketball games across the league.

Watch Bhangra Empire's colourful halftime show here:
 
 
 

This is the seventh year in a row that Bhangra Empire has performed at a halftime show of the Golden State Warriors.
 
 

A post shared by Bhangra Empire (@bhangraempire) on

 

A post shared by Bhangra Empire (@bhangraempire) on


Did you catch Ed Sheeran's Shape of You remixed into their performance track?

Here's a clip of Bhangra Empire freestyling to Shape of You while rehearsing for the halftime show:



Established in 2006, Bhangra Empire is a dance troupe based in California's Bay Area. The troupe consists of current college students as well as recent graduates who say their mission is "to bring bhangra to the mainstream, one performance at a time."

In 2009, Bhangra Empire even performed at a White House State Dinner, hosted by then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in honour of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

173 Shares
ALSO READIn Surprise Visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Tough Review Of Akhilesh Yadav's Pet Project
NBABasketballHalftimeBhangraBhangra dancing

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauri

................................ Advertisement ................................