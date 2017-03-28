Balle Balle On Basketball Court. Bhangra Dominates NBA Halftime Show

A video of Bhangra Empire's dance performance has been viewed over 200,000 times in less than 24 hours since being posted on Facebook by NBA India. It has collected nearly 9,000 'reactions' and been shared close to 4,000 times. The NBA is currently celebrating a series of "Bollywood nights" at basketball games across the league.
Watch Bhangra Empire's colourful halftime show here:
This is the seventh year in a row that Bhangra Empire has performed at a halftime show of the Golden State Warriors.
Did you catch Ed Sheeran's Shape of You remixed into their performance track?
Here's a clip of Bhangra Empire freestyling to Shape of You while rehearsing for the halftime show:
Established in 2006, Bhangra Empire is a dance troupe based in California's Bay Area. The troupe consists of current college students as well as recent graduates who say their mission is "to bring bhangra to the mainstream, one performance at a time."
In 2009, Bhangra Empire even performed at a White House State Dinner, hosted by then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in honour of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.
