Balle Balle On Basketball Court. Bhangra Dominates NBA Halftime Show

A post shared by Bhangra Empire (@bhangraempire) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

A post shared by Bhangra Empire (@bhangraempire) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

An Indian-American bhangra dancing group is getting lots of love on social media for its lively dance performance at a professional basketball game. Bhangra Empire took centre stage at the halftime show during an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The 32 dancers - 16 women and 16 men - brought down the house with a nearly 5-minute long performance at Oakland, California's enormous Oracle Arena.A video of Bhangra Empire's dance performance has been viewed over 200,000 times in less than 24 hours since being posted on Facebook by NBA India. It has collected nearly 9,000 'reactions' and been shared close to 4,000 times. The NBA is currently celebrating a series of "Bollywood nights" at basketball games across the league.This is the seventh year in a row that Bhangra Empire has performed at a halftime show of the Golden State Warriors.Did you catch Ed Sheeran's Shape of You remixed into their performance track?Established in 2006, Bhangra Empire is a dance troupe based in California's Bay Area. The troupe consists of current college students as well as recent graduates who say their mission is "to bring bhangra to the mainstream, one performance at a time."In 2009, Bhangra Empire even performed at a White House State Dinner, hosted by then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in honour of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.Click here for more trending stories