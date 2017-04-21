'Bal Ho Na Ho'. Amul's Take On Sonu Nigam Is Utterly, Butterly Hilarious

Sonu Nigam had social media buzzing with his new haircut. Dairy brand Amul too joined in with its take on the issue. The brand that is popular for its offbeat advertisements doesn't miss any big news story and they didn't disappoint with their funny ad on Sonu Nigam either.
#Amul Topical : Bollywood singer shaves his head! pic.twitter.com/eJo8ryDvux— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 20, 2017
Here are some reactions to the ad
#Amul always sync so well with time #sonunigampic.twitter.com/0Z7wz6xrYW— Pankaj Srivastava (@ipankajsri) April 21, 2017
Can't get better than this? Genius is doing brilliant things consistently. #Amul@guwahaticity@Assam_24X7@hashguwahati@indianortheasthttps://t.co/bK9sW2XmfD— ArindamBhattacharjee (@Arindam_1104) April 20, 2017
@sonunigam Bro - you reach true #legend status when you have an #Amul ad about you. Congrats! @SONUHDAM@Amul_Cooppic.twitter.com/lmEcSUZw1Q— Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) April 20, 2017
The #Amul girl nails the #SonuAzaanDebatehttps://t.co/ykGCkonIeI— Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) April 20, 2017
#Amul typically topical https://t.co/gLTZb4nzP6— Debarati Gupta (@DebaratiGupta) April 19, 2017
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya also made it to one of the advertisements. His arrest in London and the bail within hours had people hooked to their phones and laptops for hours
#Amul Topical : Attempts to get liquor baron handed back to India! pic.twitter.com/3PwPfsCmPS— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2017
Sample some other recent ads by the brand
#Amul Topical : Actor slams fairness cream ads! pic.twitter.com/cWsxHOzdg4— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 17, 2017
#Amul Topical : Government to limit sizes of dishes in restaurants? pic.twitter.com/vJMPYIt9FG— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 13, 2017
#Amul Topical: Landmark deal by India's e-commerce giant! pic.twitter.com/LhxsM2LPH9— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 11, 2017
