'Bal Ho Na Ho'. Amul's Take On Sonu Nigam Is Utterly, Butterly Hilarious

Singer Sonu Nigam has been the big talking point on internet this whole week. First it was his Twitter rant about being woken up by the azaan which he labelled "forced religiousness". Then came his response to a Muslim cleric's challenge. The cleric had promised 10 lakhs to anyone who shaved the singer's head. Without wasting any time, he went ahead and shaved his head in a rebuttal to the cleric.Sonu Nigam had social media buzzing with his new haircut. Dairy brand Amul too joined in with its take on the issue. The brand that is popular for its offbeat advertisements doesn't miss any big news story and they didn't disappoint with their funny ad on Sonu Nigam either.Here are some reactions to the adLiquor baron Vijay Mallya also made it to one of the advertisements. His arrest in London and the bail within hours had people hooked to their phones and laptops for hours