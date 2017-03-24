Baby's Day Out Ends In Hilarious Disaster. Watch The Viral Video

New Delhi: Parenting - it's not for the weak. An Irish dad is getting lots of love on the Internet after posting about his mischievous young son's adventures going awry. Parents are relating hard to Damien Murphy who posted a series of pictures and a video showing his 3-year-old son, Jamie, trapped inside a toy machine at a local play centre. Read on to see how he ended up there.
Here's how Murphy explained what happened in a caption accompanying the viral Facebook post: "In play center. Takes eyes off 3 year old mischievous son for 6 seconds. Hears muffled complaint near the amusements. Look up, see this. What do?"
Jamie somehow managed to climb into a toy claw machine as his 5-year-old brother Shane looked on in amazement.
"I wasn't even surprised! I was like 'of course'. I showed it to the staff at the play centre and they said they'd never seen anyone do that before," Murphy told the Irish Sun. "He was a bit scared for a second and I told him not to worry that we'd get him out and he just calmed down and thought it was funny."
Luckily for the Murphys, another parent, who happened to be an off-duty fireman, came to their rescue. "He said literally this is his job to get kids out of things," laughed Murphy.
Read 5 of the funniest reactions to Jamie's shenanigans:
1. This person brought up a very valid point
2. This person had a helpful suggestion
3. Every cloud has a silver lining and this person looked hard it
4. This person hoped little Jamie got a prize for all his efforts (his father pointed out he got two - as did his brother for providing moral support)
5. And for having the foresight to capture this moment on camera...
Nobody said parenting is easy, but it sure is fun.