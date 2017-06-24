Baby Elephant Chases Birds To Play. Falls Face-Down

He's going viral for all the right reasons

A baby elephant chasing birds is the cutest thing you'll see today. Promise.

An adorable baby elephant chasing around a flock of guinea fowls is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. A video shows the baby elephant running after the birds while his mom stands watch over him - until he takes a tumble and falls face-first on the ground, undoubtedly dizzy from running around in circles. The pint-sized elephant, barely bigger than the birds he's chasing, then beats a hasty retreat to hide behind his mama. According to the Daily Mail, the video was captured at the Boras Zoo in southern Sweden.

Watch him at play below:



On Reddit, the video has given rise to some hilarious comments as users tried to imagine what the tiny tusker was thinking.

"I am terror! I am fear! Run! Run before my insurmountab<FWUMP>... mmmooooommmmmm!" imagines a user on Reddit. Another writes, "It made me so happy. It's like he said, "Mooooooom! I hurted my trunk!"

What do you think of the clip? Let us know using the comments section below.

