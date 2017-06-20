Baby Elephant Falls Into Water. Watch What Older Members Of Herd Do

The calf falls inside the pool while drinking water from it

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 20, 2017 19:50 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baby Elephant Falls Into Water. Watch What Older Members Of Herd Do

"This is the best thing I've ever seen," says one Facebook user on the video.

An incredible video, captured at Seoul Grand Park, Korea, is winning many hearts online. The video shows the brilliant reaction two elephants have when they notice that a calf from their herd has fallen into a pool of water. Posted on Monday, the video has collected over 13,000 views on Facebook. Another version, shared by TV presenter Paul Horton on Facebook, has received over 10,000 views within nine hours.

The video, most likely recorded on a CCTV camera, shows two elephants - one of which is a tiny calf - drinking water from a pool. Seconds later, the calf falls inside the pool and can be seen struggling to keep afloat. The elephant standing next to it earlier can be seen trying to figure out a way to help its friend. Another elephant, standing at the opposite end of the pool, can be seen running towards the elephants. What they do next is simply marvellous.

Both the older elephants can be seen rushing to another end of the pool so they can make their way into the water. The elephants can then be seen working in tandem in order to help the calf in water. All three elephants can eventually be seen making their way out together.

A fourth elephant, standing in an enclosure nearby, can also be seen pacing around as if it was helpless in the situation and wanted to come to the calf's rescue.
 
 
 


"They reacted like any parent would! Wow. And the elephant in the background is very concerned and agitated too. Elephants are so wonderful. I hope the day is soon when they are no longer hunted," says one Facebook user on the video. "This is the best thing I've ever seen," says another.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READFormer Infosys US Head Sandeep Dadlani To Join Snickers Maker Mars
elephantsViral videoSeoul Grand ParkElephants rescue

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank ChorOnePlus 5 Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................