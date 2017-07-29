Baby Born Mid-Air, Flight Diverted For 'Little Lufthanseat'

Lufthansa later tweeted pics of the baby boy with the flight crew:
This week, baby Nikolai was born at 49 N, 21 W, flight level 390. Interested in more infos? Here you go. https://t.co/G2p3GhyiOy#LH543pic.twitter.com/yHXAe3QnCB- Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) July 28, 2017
"I've never experienced anything like that in my 37 years of professional experience. The entire crew did an extraordinary job. This was great teamwork, with everyone doing their part," said Kurt Mayer, the captain of flight.
Lufthansa's tweet also prompted people on Twitter to wonder if little Nikolai would get a lifetime of free air tickets - something that Jet Air did in January this year for a baby born in flight. To this query, however, Lufthansa replied saying that they don't have this policy but will think of something nice for the baby.
We don't have this rule, we'll definitely think on something nice for him. And he'll always have a special place in our .- Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) July 28, 2017
When asked about the baby's nationality, they said he would always be a little Lufthanseat for them:
The authorities e.g. registry office will have to decide. In our heart, he'll always be a little Lufthanseat.- Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) July 28, 2017
According to Lufthansa's press release, this has been the eleventh birth on a Lufthansa flight since 1965.
