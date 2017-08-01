Baba Sehgal Has A New Song About Ellen Degeneres. And People... Like It

With over 90,000 views, some 2,000 reactions and almost 200 shares in 23 hours, the track seems to have found an audience that really enjoys it. The track opens with Mr Sehgal singing: "O Ellen, O Ellen, share with me some watermelon." He goes on to shower praise on the TV host by rapping: "Let me not brag, you've got some swag, a big big big big generous tag." There's more where that came from but we'd rather you hear the track to appreciate it in its totality.
And, in case you're wondering - why watermelon - he answers that right at the end. So, waste no time and listen to the track now.
Here's how people are reacting to the song:
