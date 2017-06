Baap Of All Bloopers: BBC Anchor Stares Blankly, Doodles For 4 Minutes

The technical glitch happened just before the broadcast of BBC's 'News at 10' programme

Poor Huw Edwards just left sitting alone waiting for the #bbcnews to start pic.twitter.com/gOqv19o0sQ — Emma (@electriccandles) June 20, 2017

The news is broke so Huw Edwards is just doing some doodling pic.twitter.com/yb4Tcw1Pdf — Sam Tennent (@samtennent) June 20, 2017

That sight of Huw Edwards looking worried before BBC News went off. That's how I imagine the world would end. #bbcnewsten — Jonny Le Penman (@Gadgeagoogoo) June 20, 2017

"I'm Huw Edwards and I'm not quite sure what to do next....." #BBCNewsTenpic.twitter.com/Em6LaEw7kw — Stewart (@cunning_chops) June 20, 2017

I think I'm going to enjoy this little beauty after that Ten. Iechyd da! #bbcnewsten@BBCNewspic.twitter.com/FuU8zN6r5M — Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) June 20, 2017

That was a masterclass in mindfulness. Thanks Huw. — Kunal Dutta (@kunaldutta) June 20, 2017

I genuinely think you could handle anything. The way you stayed so professional. Epitome of cool. Out of interest, what were you writing? pic.twitter.com/N4XCZXHmks — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) June 20, 2017

You certainly earned your money this evening. To remain calm and look calm when things are going wrong is an art. — James Max (@thejamesmax) June 20, 2017

what were you writing though? it was v entertaining — (((StarrFaithful))) (@StarrOutlook) June 20, 2017

As far as TV bloopers go, this one should be right on top. Just seconds before the clock hit 10, a technical glitch interrupted BBC's flagship programme 'News at 10' leaving its anchor Huw Edwards sitting (and possibly suffering) in silence. On Twitter, the editor informed that the technical system had crashed. As the technicians scrambled to fix the glitch, the channel switched to back-up systems immediately. While BBC One and BBC iPlayer displayed an apology for the interruption, the BBC news channel showed a clueless Huw Edwards sitting quietly for four very awkward minutes.The news presenter stared blankly at his desk, doodled on some papers during the course of the four-minute-delay. The show did start at 10.04 pm and the anchor apologised for the delay.On social media, though, there was no delay. Twitter was full of chatter about Huw Edwards and he was soon trendingThe anchor posted this on Twitter post that stressful 10 pm bulletin.Twitter came out in full support of the presenter who handled the malfunction in the most calm, professional manner.He never revealed what he was scribbling on those papersClick for more trending news