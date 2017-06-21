Baap Of All Bloopers: BBC Anchor Stares Blankly, Doodles For 4 Minutes

The news presenter stared blankly at his desk, doodled on some papers during the course of the four-minute-delay. The show did start at 10.04 pm and the anchor apologised for the delay.
Watch the most awkward four minutes of television news here
On social media, though, there was no delay. Twitter was full of chatter about Huw Edwards and he was soon trending
Poor Huw Edwards just left sitting alone waiting for the #bbcnews to start pic.twitter.com/gOqv19o0sQ— Emma (@electriccandles) June 20, 2017
The news is broke so Huw Edwards is just doing some doodling pic.twitter.com/yb4Tcw1Pdf— Sam Tennent (@samtennent) June 20, 2017
That sight of Huw Edwards looking worried before BBC News went off. That's how I imagine the world would end. #bbcnewsten— Jonny Le Penman (@Gadgeagoogoo) June 20, 2017
Well that's an intern fired #bbcnewsten#bbcone— Andy Walker (@walker_ajw) June 20, 2017
"I'm Huw Edwards and I'm not quite sure what to do next....." #BBCNewsTenpic.twitter.com/Em6LaEw7kw— Stewart (@cunning_chops) June 20, 2017
in the #bbcnewsten hq right now pic.twitter.com/jDgF7fIK1n— Jack Varley (@JVarley03) June 20, 2017
The anchor posted this on Twitter post that stressful 10 pm bulletin.
I think I'm going to enjoy this little beauty after that Ten. Iechyd da! #bbcnewsten@BBCNewspic.twitter.com/FuU8zN6r5M— Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) June 20, 2017
Twitter came out in full support of the presenter who handled the malfunction in the most calm, professional manner.
That was a masterclass in mindfulness. Thanks Huw.— Kunal Dutta (@kunaldutta) June 20, 2017
I genuinely think you could handle anything. The way you stayed so professional. Epitome of cool. Out of interest, what were you writing? pic.twitter.com/N4XCZXHmks— Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) June 20, 2017
You certainly earned your money this evening. To remain calm and look calm when things are going wrong is an art.— James Max (@thejamesmax) June 20, 2017
what were you writing though? it was v entertaining— (((StarrFaithful))) (@StarrOutlook) June 20, 2017
He never revealed what he was scribbling on those papers
