Baap Of All Bloopers: BBC Anchor Stares Blankly, Doodles For 4 Minutes

The technical system crashed just before the show

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2017 19:23 IST
The technical glitch happened just before the broadcast of BBC's 'News at 10' programme

As far as TV bloopers go, this one should be right on top. Just seconds before the clock hit 10, a technical glitch interrupted BBC's flagship programme 'News at 10' leaving its anchor Huw Edwards sitting (and possibly suffering) in silence. On Twitter, the editor informed that the technical system had crashed. As the technicians scrambled to fix the glitch, the channel switched to back-up systems immediately. While BBC One and BBC iPlayer displayed an apology for the interruption, the BBC news channel showed a clueless Huw Edwards sitting quietly for four very awkward minutes.

The news presenter stared blankly at his desk, doodled on some papers during the course of the four-minute-delay. The show did start at 10.04 pm and the anchor apologised for the delay.

Watch the most awkward four minutes of television news here



On social media, though, there was no delay. Twitter was full of chatter about Huw Edwards and he was soon trending
 
The anchor posted this on Twitter post that stressful 10 pm bulletin.
 
Twitter came out in full support of the presenter who handled the malfunction in the most calm, professional manner.
 
He never revealed what he was scribbling on those papers

