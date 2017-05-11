Baahubali Is Born - At A Zoo In Odisha

A tiger cub born in Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park has been named 'Baahubali' after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

A tiger cub in an Odisha zoo was named 'Baahubali' after the hit film franchise (Representational image)

Bhubaneswar: Baahubali, the mega-budget blockbuster film franchise,is a pop culture phenomenon: from sarees to an Amul ad, and now, a tiger cub. According to reports, a tiger cub born in Nandankanan Zoological Park, in the outskirts of Odisha's state capital, has been named 'Baahubali.' The cub was reportedly named after Telugu director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus because the majority of tourists suggested that name.

The tiger cub was named 'Baahubali' in the presence of Odisha's Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray on Wednesday. 

Seven tigers were born at Nandankanan Zoological Park. The other six cubs have been named Kundan, Adyasha, Sahil, Vicky, Sinu and Mousumi. 

Baahubali: The Conclusion, the second film in the franchise, is the first Indian film to gross Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide. Baahubali 2 is the only Indian film to make more than Rs. 100 crore in the United States and it continues to break records. 

The Baahubali series stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia. Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 28.

(With inputs from PTI)

