Author Shobhaa De Trolled After Tweet On Women's Cricket Team

Skipper Mithali Raj was rewarded a BMW car for becoming the highest run-getter in women's ODI

Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 1, 2017

Why should the women not benefit from their stardom? — Tushar (@TusharG) August 1, 2017

You are right Mr @TusharG.Mr Sachin Tendulkar managed a commercial-professional life balance for so many years.Why not the women. — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) August 1, 2017

Beg to differ Mam, why should boys have all the fun ? Irrespective, the girl gang should also enjoy the kick backs .. — Bhumika Tewari (@bhumika_tewari) August 1, 2017

Translation: Men can define their own success, but not women. No, we can't have women be both good at cricket and rich. — Ambrish K (@ambrishrk) August 1, 2017

Thats below the belt madam. You can be appreciative of women without pulling the men down — Tanzeem Mohammed (@Tanzeem13) August 1, 2017

So if you earn in crores by way of your writing, it's the god's way. But if our boys get paid in crores by advertisers, it's sin! Wah re wah — RGP (@WCMD2020) August 1, 2017

At least our amazing women cricket team is getting some recognition, love , money, that they deserved but we failed to give them. — Laboni das (@dlaboni22) August 2, 2017

So only the boys can get rich and the girls don't. Go girls. — Suhas Baliga (@suhasbaliga) August 1, 2017

I thought the boys in blue are doing really well. And the girls most definitely need ask the support and acclaim — dineshkhanna (@dineshkhanna) August 1, 2017

I would be so happy to see them get rich and for that I can tolerate crass commercialization for a while. — Rohit Mukherjee (@RohitMukherjee9) August 2, 2017

Are you joking? Our boys are World No 1 in almost all formats of the game. Let the money flow 2 women's cricket 2 — Sandy Thapar (@sandythapar) August 1, 2017

Not fair At all madam..... Why should women not benefit from deals ? Our men cricketers have done very well. Can you pls mention specifics ? — Kedar (@apte_kedar) August 2, 2017

Which boy is ruined Mam? If I remember right their last few years performance is better than ever. I heard even writers r now paid well — Amlan Mukherjee (@myamlan) August 1, 2017

Can you name any man in blue who has spoilt his career because of ads? They get ads only when they score. To get ads you need to score — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) August 2, 2017

Yes, Celebrity status will overtakes sports. — Raj (@trilobite_1970) August 2, 2017

True, they will not afford BMW services like Deepa Karmakar, instead of luxury cars, give them financial support for livelihood. — poppins (@SlinkyFeline_) August 2, 2017