Author Shobhaa De Trolled After Tweet On Women's Cricket Team

"Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue"

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 02, 2017 21:02 IST
Skipper Mithali Raj was rewarded a BMW car for becoming the highest run-getter in women's ODI

New Delhi:  The country is celebrating the Indian cricket team's spellbinding performance at the ICC Women's World Cup in England. The team did not win the tournament but won a billion hearts with their stellar run in the World Cup. Naturally, the players received a grand response from the authorities and people alike. On Tuesday, Captain Mithali Raj, who became the highest run-getter in women's ODI, was presented a BMW car by Telangana Badminton Association at a ceremony in Hyderabad. While people on social media cheered for the skipper and the team, a tweet from author and columnist Shobhaa De, seemingly referring to the BMW, landed her in a controversy on the micro-blogging site.

She tweeted, "Oh Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue".
 
Her tweet drew sharp reactions on Twitter as many said it was in poor taste
 
Many argued that the recognition was well deserved and long due
 
Some pointed out that the endorsements haven't affected the performance of the men's cricket team.
 
A few also agreed with her tweet
 
The Indian cricket team reached the finals of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup but lost to England by just nine runs. But their run in the tournament captivated the country and won praise from all quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "banish the thought from your mind that you were unsuccessful. Whether you won the match or not, you definitely won over the nation".

