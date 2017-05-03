Australian Mistakes 6-Foot Snake For A Fallen Tree Branch

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 14:38 IST
The snake was lying flat next to the garden hose

New Delhi:  Australia is hands down one of the scariest places in the world with its long, long list of dangerous animals. Dangers are often lurking in plain sight around your house. That's what happened with a Reddit user in Queensland. User 'evadregand' shared an image of a tree branch next to a garden hose except that it wasn't a tree branch at all but a snake.

The man first spotted the snake from his room, far away from the reptile where it could have been mistaken for a stick. But when he woke up in the morning and went out to check, all doubts about the 'branch' were cleared.
 
snake in garden

The Reddit user first spotted the snake from his room

"I first just thought a branch had fallen or something. But as the eyes cleared at 6am this morning it was apparent it was no branch," he wrote in the comments thread.

The snake was apparently a Coastal Python, which can grow up to 9 feet. The snake is non-venomous. The man estimated the snake to be around 6 feet. "The missus wanted me to lie down next to him to "measure" it," he joked on Reddit.

