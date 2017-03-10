Australian Lake Turns Pink. You Can Look, But Don't Touch

However, lovely as it is, the view should be enjoyed from a distance.
"Enjoy the views, but we recommend you don't come into contact with the water," says the statement.
The lake is expected to return to its normal colour when rainfall increases during the winters. The beautiful view provided by the pink waters, however, has been a godsend for shutterbugs. People have been flocking to the lake to click pictures, and social media has been abuzz. We compiled the most beautiful results for you to see:
Wow! This lake is actually pink. It's like a fairytale! This is a natural phenomenon in response to very high salt levels, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall. Algae growing in the salt crust at the bottom of the lake produces the red pigment (beta carotene) as part of its photosynthesis process and in response to the extremely high salt levels. Cool, right? Have you seen a pink lake before? You can watch the behind the scenes on Insta stories :) @visitmelbourne
