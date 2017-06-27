Watch: Koalas Almost Run Over By Truck. They Are Too Busy Brawling "Off the road, you stupid animals"

Koala bears are cute, fluffy and basically spend their day being adorable, right? Wrong.Let this video be proof of otherwise. Two koala bears were caught on camera fighting it out in the middle of an Australian highway in a bizarre case of road rage. Sharon Brecely was driving from Portland to Nelson Road in Victoria, Australia when she spotted the warring bears engaged in an intense fight, in the middle of the road.The woman spotted a truck speeding down the highway in their direction and immediately jumped into action."You're in the middle of the road, guys", she told the marsupials. The adamant koalas continued to fight.The woman waved at the truck to slow down while telling the two to get off the road.The koalas didn't budge but luckily for them, the truck slowed down."He was great, if he didn't do that, if he didn't slow down and move he would've collected them both," she told 9news After the imminent danger was over, the silly koalas sat and stared at the helpful woman, perhaps wondering why she broke up their fight."Off the road, you stupid animals," she yelled.*Koalas stare at woman*Click for more trending news