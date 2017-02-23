Budget
Attention, All Women. 'Lipstick' Promises To Make Periods Easier But...

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2017 21:37 IST
A chiropractor has invented a 'glue' for women to seal their vaginas during periods

It sounded promising - an invention that will make life easier during periods. Except, Dr Dan Dopps, a chiropractor from Kansas, claims he has invented a glue to seal a woman's vagina during menstruation. Mensez, he says, is a 'feminine hygiene lip-stick' to give women 'freedom and greater control of their lives'. He even patented the questionable product which he says is a 'safer solution' for controlling periods than other traditional methods.

His website explains how to use the "lipstick". There is curiosity, but there is mostly skepticism. 

via GIPHY


The unconventional method didn't go down well with people. "This shows your obvious ignorance of the female anatomy. But then, what do I know? I'm obviously distracted by my menses", said a woman on his website.
 
Even men had their issues with it
He wasn't done yet. In a screenshot (see below) of the Facebook page of Mensez, which was reportedly hacked, the developer told a critic of the product - "you as a woman, should have come up with a better solution than diapers and plugs, but you didn't".
 
mensez feminine hygiene lipstick

The product is yet to hit the market.
 

