At This Hotel, Lonely Guests Can Rent A Fish For Company

My friend is staying in a hotel in Belgium. They've offered her the option of renting a fish for the night, in case she's lonely. #noshitpic.twitter.com/DG74iRSfhY — Michelle Cooke (@Mich_Cooke) September 2, 2017

I'd totally do that! Love the happy fishie!! — SOCIETY'S BASEMENT (@SocietyBasement) September 4, 2017

I am surprised to find that a) I didn't know it was a thing and b) I would totally pay the £3.50 — JD (@DearJane) September 3, 2017

I'd probably prefer the company of a fish to most people. — CardiffVegi (@CardiffVegi) September 3, 2017

Rent a cat....now that's an idea I could get behind — Karen Tay (@kareninauckland) September 2, 2017

Ive often wanted Rent a dog. Rent a husky would be perfect — caniwi (@caniwi_nz) September 2, 2017

How adorable, I feel like rent a box of doughnuts would be great. Might not get the holding deposit back though. — Gem (@themothercooker) September 2, 2017

It won't even remember her tomorrow — Terry Scott (@Redtel) September 3, 2017

Poor fish, tiny bowl, under the glare of a lamp with no plants to shelter in. If they are sentient enough to be company they deserve better. — Anne Cowling (@Spa_town) September 3, 2017

I hope they start providing bigger fish tanks! Our lil fishy friends need more room — anna. (@hexpositivee) September 3, 2017

Today our #goldfishes are trending again! To all of you who worry about them, please be reasured.. We take very good care of our fishes 1/4 — HCA (@HotelCharleroi) September 4, 2017

They are with us for over 4 years now BTW. They also have a big fish-tank in the houskeeping dept, with a shelter, oxygen and plants 2/4 — HCA (@HotelCharleroi) September 4, 2017

When we think it's necessary, we put them there for a few days.

3/4 — HCA (@HotelCharleroi) September 4, 2017

It's not for you - it's for the lonely fish.

If he doesn't have company every night - he's a fish out of water. — BB (@BBfromCanberra) September 3, 2017