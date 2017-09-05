At This Hotel, Lonely Guests Can Rent A Fish For Company

Strange but true.

A Belgian hotel offers its guests the opportunity to rent goldfish for company (Representational Image)

A rather unusual offer from a hotel in Belgium has the Internet's interest piqued. The Hotel Charleroi near Brussels offers its "lonely" guests the option of renting a fish for the night. On Twitter, Michelle Cooke wrote her friend was offered the option to "rent-a-fish" for company at the hotel. 

"My friend is staying in a hotel in Belgium. They've offered her the option of renting a fish for the night, in case she's lonely," Ms Cooke wrote. She also tweeted a photograph of a goldfish in a glass bowl along with a sign reading, "Alone in your room and want company? RENT-A-FISH."
 
Since September 2, Ms Cooke's tweet has been 'liked' over 34,500 times and retweeted well over 13,000 times. And though Ms Cooke later tweeted to say her friends did not take up the strange offer, it provoked mixed reactions on Twitter. 

Many absolutely loved the idea: 
   
Some had these suggestions: 
   

Some poked fun at the notoriously short memories of goldfish:
 
Others were concerned about the fish: 
  
The hotel took to Twitter to clarify their goldfish were well cared for:
   
Hotel manager David Dillen told The Independent that the fish rental service had been running for years and was popular with guests.

"The idea was to surprise our guests, as we always try to do...It's brilliant to see how people react to it. They smile, they take pictures to put on social media. We rent a few fish per week," he said. 

The offer clearly left Twitter amused:
 
Would you ever avail a service like this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


