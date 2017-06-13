At 50, This Man Saw Colours For The First Time. He Broke Down

"Chris was so overwhelmed I don't think he has tears left."

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017
Chris Smelcer's video has received loads of positive reactions on social media.

On his 50th birthday, Chris Smelcer received a very special gift - the ability to see colours for the first time in his life.

Colour blindness is a condition where a person's eyes are unable to see colours under normal light. People with this condition have a hard time telling colours apart. However, thanks to special glasses from a company called Enchroma, people with colour blindness can see colours too, simply by putting on a pair of sunglasses.

So, on Chris Smelcer's 50th birthday, his family and friends decided to gift him a pair of Enchroma glasses so he could see the world in a whole new light, and his reaction to this wonderful gift is everything.

In the video, shared on Facebook by Delila Watson Smelcer on June 4, Chris is seen trying on his glasses while his family films his reaction.

"Oh my god," he says, looking around in amazement.

The video goes on to show him looking at the colour of his jeans in wonder and going out to stare at the trees and the sky. By the end of the clip, he is in tears.

"Chris was so overwhelmed I don't think he has tears left," says Delila in the video description.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
 
 
 


Since being shared online, the video has collected over 12,000 views and loads of positive reactions from the viewers.

"Watching him discover new things with these glasses is very uplifting," says Delila. We couldn't agree more.

 

