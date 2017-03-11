Assembly Elections Results 2017: After AAP's Huge Loss, Twitter Wonders What Kejriwal Will Do Next

Updated: March 11, 2017 13:19 IST
Assembly elections results 2017: Arvind Kejriwal was trolled on Twitter after AAP's huge loss

New Delhi:  Saturday morning began and ended very differently than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had anticipated. Mr Kejriwal and his wife skipped their daily morning walk today and stayed home to watch the assembly elections results on television. The area outside the Aam Aadmi Party chief's Delhi home was decorated with hundreds of saffron, white and green balloons. A huge LED screen showed leads as they came in. Bollywood music composer AR Rahman's popular hit anthem Jai Ho blared from loud speakers. The chief minister - who spent weeks away from Delhi to campaign mostly in Punjab and also in Goa - was, it was clear, preparing for victories in both states.Within two hours, however, the scene was drastically different. Complete silence. AAP has come in a distant second in Punjab and has failed to open its account in Goa. Not a single seat yet.

In the words of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, he was a "summer storm, he came and he's gone."
 Twitter was quick to troll Mr Kejriwal.

1. Literally everyone made the same joke:
2. People couldn't stop tweeting this picture showing banners printed clearly anticipating a very different result
 
3. Someone imagined AAP supporters watching the results unfold
 
4. Another imagined how Mr Kejriwal might stop people from tuning in
 
5. Someone wondered how PM Modi might console the Delhi Chief Minister
 
6. Another wondered what Mr Kejriwal might do next
 
7. Some hoped Mr Kejriwal would focus on his 'big' promise for the capital
 
8. Music director and AAP supporter Vishal Dadlani had some sensible advice
 
9. But Anand Mahindra reminded everyone what was really important
 
The question on everyone's mind now: AAP ka kya hoga? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

