Assembly Elections Results 2017: After AAP's Huge Loss, Twitter Wonders What Kejriwal Will Do Next

AAP gearing up for a party! Scenes outside Arvind Kejriwal's house in Delhi #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/5f68YBkVYY — Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) March 11, 2017

hud silence outside Arvind Kejriwal's house. What a contrast from morning ! #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/guvE25WxPp — Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) March 11, 2017

Not a bad thing. Can actually focus on making Delhi like London, as @ArvindKejriwal said the other day. https://t.co/UIoLp5RS7D — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) March 11, 2017

Don't get depressed. Like I said y'day, politics is a funny place. Anything can happen. It's all good. Keep raising your voice for India. https://t.co/QIMKyA01xI — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 11, 2017

Watching democratic elections is our biggest sport.Even as we enjoy the spectacle let's remind ourselves what a blessing&privilege this is.. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2017

Saturday morning began and ended very differently than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had anticipated. Mr Kejriwal and his wife skipped their daily morning walk today and stayed home to watch the assembly elections results on television. The area outside the Aam Aadmi Party chief's Delhi home was decorated with hundreds of saffron, white and green balloons. A huge LED screen showed leads as they came in. Bollywood music composer AR Rahman's popular hit anthem Jai Ho blared from loud speakers. The chief minister - who spent weeks away from Delhi to campaign mostly in Punjab and also in Goa - was, it was clear, preparing for victories in both states.Within two hours, however, the scene was drastically different. Complete silence. AAP has come in a distant second in Punjab and has failed to open its account in Goa. Not a single seat yet.In the words of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, he was a "summer storm, he came and he's gone."Twitter was quick to troll Mr Kejriwal.1. Literally everyone made the same joke:2. People couldn't stop tweeting this picture showing banners printed clearly anticipating a very different result3. Someone imagined AAP supporters watching the results unfold4. Another imagined how Mr Kejriwal might stop people from tuning in5. Someone wondered how PM Modi might console the Delhi Chief Minister6. Another wondered what Mr Kejriwal might do next7. Some hoped Mr Kejriwal would focus on his 'big' promise for the capital8. Music director and AAP supporter Vishal Dadlani had some sensible advice9. But Anand Mahindra reminded everyone what was really importantThe question on everyone's mind now: AAP ka kya hoga? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.