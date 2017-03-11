Assembly Elections Results 2017: After AAP's Huge Loss, Twitter Wonders What Kejriwal Will Do Next

Within two hours, however, the scene was drastically different. Complete silence. AAP has come in a distant second in Punjab and has failed to open its account in Goa. Not a single seat yet.
AAP gearing up for a party! Scenes outside Arvind Kejriwal's house in Delhi #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/5f68YBkVYY— Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) March 11, 2017
In the words of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, he was a "summer storm, he came and he's gone."
Twitter was quick to troll Mr Kejriwal.
hud silence outside Arvind Kejriwal's house. What a contrast from morning ! #ResultsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/guvE25WxPp— Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) March 11, 2017
1. Literally everyone made the same joke:
Kejru's Reaction On BJP (Modi)'s Landslide Victory In #UPElection2017— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 11, 2017
2. People couldn't stop tweeting this picture showing banners printed clearly anticipating a very different result
@ArvindKejriwal@msisodia@AamAadmiParty Thanx so much for the win..! pic.twitter.com/Hf3GkFA7qs— Sanket Kumar (@sanketkrsharma) March 11, 2017
3. Someone imagined AAP supporters watching the results unfold
AAP supporters looking at #ElectionResults#PunjabElection2017pic.twitter.com/jdX9zoZn7s— Unfair & Lowly (@UnfairAndLowly) March 11, 2017
4. Another imagined how Mr Kejriwal might stop people from tuning in
Meanwhile sirji @ArvindKejriwal trying to stop people from watching #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/NnxVVIrKAk— stonpelter Banerjee (@jihadilove) March 10, 2017
5. Someone wondered how PM Modi might console the Delhi Chief Minister
To @ArvindKejriwal from Modi...... WITH LOVE.......!! #ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/aIxTgHO6Yu— Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 11, 2017
6. Another wondered what Mr Kejriwal might do next
Now .@ArvindKejriwal will give review of Badrinath ki Dulhaniya ...#BadrinathKiDulhania#Elections2017— Lankesh (@deltin_jaqk) March 11, 2017
7. Some hoped Mr Kejriwal would focus on his 'big' promise for the capital
Not a bad thing. Can actually focus on making Delhi like London, as @ArvindKejriwal said the other day. https://t.co/UIoLp5RS7D— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) March 11, 2017
8. Music director and AAP supporter Vishal Dadlani had some sensible advice
Don't get depressed. Like I said y'day, politics is a funny place. Anything can happen. It's all good. Keep raising your voice for India. https://t.co/QIMKyA01xI— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 11, 2017
9. But Anand Mahindra reminded everyone what was really important
Watching democratic elections is our biggest sport.Even as we enjoy the spectacle let's remind ourselves what a blessing&privilege this is..— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2017
The question on everyone's mind now: AAP ka kya hoga? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.