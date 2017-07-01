As GST Sets In With Midnight Gong, Twitter Rolls Out Jokes, Memes

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed the button to launch GST

#gstrollout

My reaction when someone asks me the benefits of GST pic.twitter.com/Y5F7z6nYis — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 30, 2017

So childrens born after 30 June will be cheaper or expensive #GST — Engineerd (@thebtechguy) June 30, 2017

AC restaurant - 18%

Non AC restaurant - 12%



Be prepared to wipe your sweat with your tandoori naan. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 30, 2017

Pic 1 - Selling Price

Pic 2 - Selling Price + GST #gstrolloutpic.twitter.com/dzTwlWGTmx — Bade Chote (@badechote) June 30, 2017

Please do not send any *GST related jokes,* mobile battery automatically goes down by 28%. #gstrollout#livelovelaugh — Dee Dee (@theDeepakDewan) June 28, 2017

GST actual fullform: Goods & Services Tax

Fullform given by modi ji: Good & Simple Tax

Fullform for Indians: Ghano saaro tax#GSTForNewIndia — Prateek sharma (@Hogyatera) June 30, 2017

Mubarak ho! GST hua hai! — Monica (@TrulyMonica) June 30, 2017