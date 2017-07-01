As GST Sets In With Midnight Gong, Twitter Rolls Out Jokes, Memes

Naturally, GST has been the buzz word on social media as well with GST dominating the top trends on Twitter. As the new tax reform came into place, most people were just confused what it meant for them.
#gstrollout— Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 30, 2017
My reaction when someone asks me the benefits of GST pic.twitter.com/Y5F7z6nYis
Trying to understand #GST be like #GSTForNewIndia#GayiSarkarTumhari#gstrollout#JCWithYogi#GSTMuhuratShoppingpic.twitter.com/kkKPlqIsfU— Virendra sehwag (@Supermanbita) July 1, 2017
So childrens born after 30 June will be cheaper or expensive #GST— Engineerd (@thebtechguy) June 30, 2017
As many figured out its impact, most stuck to the usual drill of making jokes...
#Funny animation of #GSTrollout in #India. Hoping to see a smooth rollout this time pic.twitter.com/BdY10DQT69— Dreamer (@johnmas77) June 14, 2017
AC restaurant - 18%— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 30, 2017
Non AC restaurant - 12%
Be prepared to wipe your sweat with your tandoori naan.
Imagination vs reality. #GSTRolloutpic.twitter.com/bgBIb54rSV— Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) June 30, 2017
Pic 1 - Selling Price— Bade Chote (@badechote) June 30, 2017
Pic 2 - Selling Price + GST #gstrolloutpic.twitter.com/dzTwlWGTmx
Please do not send any *GST related jokes,* mobile battery automatically goes down by 28%. #gstrollout#livelovelaugh— Dee Dee (@theDeepakDewan) June 28, 2017
GST actual fullform: Goods & Services Tax— Prateek sharma (@Hogyatera) June 30, 2017
Fullform given by modi ji: Good & Simple Tax
Fullform for Indians: Ghano saaro tax#GSTForNewIndia
When u hear that Tea,rice,milk,milk powder,flour,wheat etc are getting cheaper Great stupid Tax #gstrollout#GSTMegaDebate#GSTpic.twitter.com/w5U6yVMphU— Justin Bieber (@imkkumar13) June 30, 2017
And this person summed up how most were feeling
Mubarak ho! GST hua hai!— Monica (@TrulyMonica) June 30, 2017
Under GST, taxes have been divided into five categories- 0 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. If you want to know how GST will impact you, click here
Click for more trending news