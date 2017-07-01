As GST Sets In With Midnight Gong, Twitter Rolls Out Jokes, Memes

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed the button to launch GST

New Delhi:  As the clock hit midnight, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed the button to mark the beginning of India's biggest tax reform ever - Goods and Services Tax (GST). The new tax regime embodies the principle of "one nation, one tax, one market" and aims to reunite the economy as one common market. Addressing the Central Hall of Parliament, PM Modi said GST was the combined effort of different parties and described it as "Good and Simple Tax". President Pranab Mukherjee spoke of his earlier role as Finance Minister and said the rollout of GST was a moment of "personal satisfaction" to him.

Naturally, GST has been the buzz word on social media as well with GST dominating the top trends on Twitter. As the new tax reform came into place, most people were just confused what it meant for them.
 
As many figured out its impact, most stuck to the usual drill of making jokes...
 
And this person summed up how most were feeling
 
Under GST, taxes have been divided into five categories- 0 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. If you want to know how GST will impact you, click here

