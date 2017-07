As GST Sets In With Midnight Gong, Twitter Rolls Out Jokes, Memes

#gstrollout

My reaction when someone asks me the benefits of GST pic.twitter.com/Y5F7z6nYis — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 30, 2017

So childrens born after 30 June will be cheaper or expensive #GST — Engineerd (@thebtechguy) June 30, 2017

AC restaurant - 18%

Non AC restaurant - 12%



Be prepared to wipe your sweat with your tandoori naan. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 30, 2017

Pic 1 - Selling Price

Pic 2 - Selling Price + GST #gstrolloutpic.twitter.com/dzTwlWGTmx — Bade Chote (@badechote) June 30, 2017

Please do not send any *GST related jokes,* mobile battery automatically goes down by 28%. #gstrollout#livelovelaugh — Dee Dee (@theDeepakDewan) June 28, 2017

GST actual fullform: Goods & Services Tax

Fullform given by modi ji: Good & Simple Tax

Fullform for Indians: Ghano saaro tax#GSTForNewIndia — Prateek sharma (@Hogyatera) June 30, 2017

Mubarak ho! GST hua hai! — Monica (@TrulyMonica) June 30, 2017

As the clock hit midnight, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed the button to mark the beginning of India's biggest tax reform ever - Goods and Services Tax (GST). The new tax regime embodies the principle of "one nation, one tax, one market" and aims to reunite the economy as one common market. Addressing the Central Hall of Parliament, PM Modi said GST was the combined effort of different parties and described it as "Good and Simple Tax" President Pranab Mukherjee spoke of his earlier role as Finance Minister and said the rollout of GST was a moment of "personal satisfaction" to him.Naturally, GST has been the buzz word on social media as well with GST dominating the top trends on Twitter. As the new tax reform came into place, most people were just confused what it meant for them.As many figured out its impact, most stuck to the usual drill of making jokes...And this person summed up how most were feelingUnder GST, taxes have been divided into five categories- 0 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. If you want to know how GST will impact you, click here Click for more trending news