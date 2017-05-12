Artist Uses Everyday Objects To Make Art. See 10 Incredible Illustrations

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 12, 2017 15:44 IST
Using unlikely things like spices and tissue papers, this artist makes amazing illustrations.

New Delhi:  Armenian artist Edgar Artis has over 6 lakh followers on Instagram, and they all have nothing but incredulous praise for his fashion illustrations. Instead of using just paint or pencils, Mr Artis completes his illustrations using the most unlikely objects. Sometimes it's fresh-cut flowers, sometimes slices of pizza. Sometimes he makes use of spices, other times it's forks and knives - but the results are always awe-inspiring.

If, at this point, you think we're exaggerating, take a look and see for yourself:

Edgy fashion - made of 50 blades
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


Mrs Strawberry
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


Tiptoe through the tulips
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


All wired up
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


Spring couture with fresh flowers
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


Spice it up
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


It's a pizza party
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


Flour power
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


Clipped
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


Mr Artis also uses cut-outs in his illustrations innovatively. A video where he uses candies to an incredible effect went viral with over 3 million views:
 
 

A post shared by EdgaR_ArtiS (@edgar_artis) on


On his YouTube channel, he also posts tutorials and longer videos. You can check it out here.

Do let us know what you think of these illustrations using the comments section below.

