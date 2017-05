Artist Uses Everyday Objects To Make Art. See 10 Incredible Illustrations

Using unlikely things like spices and tissue papers, this artist makes amazing illustrations.

Armenian artist Edgar Artis has over 6 lakh followers on Instagram, and they all have nothing but incredulous praise for his fashion illustrations. Instead of using just paint or pencils, Mr Artis completes his illustrations using the most unlikely objects. Sometimes it's fresh-cut flowers, sometimes slices of pizza. Sometimes he makes use of spices, other times it's forks and knives - but the results are always awe-inspiring.If, at this point, you think we're exaggerating, take a look and see for yourself:Edgy fashion - made of 50 bladesMrs StrawberryTiptoe through the tulipsAll wired upSpring couture with fresh flowersSpice it upIt's a pizza partyFlour powerClippedMr Artis also uses cut-outs in his illustrations innovatively. A video where he uses candies to an incredible effect went viral with over 3 million views:On his YouTube channel, he also posts tutorials and longer videos. You can check it out here Do let us know what you think of these illustrations using the comments section below.Click here for more trending stories