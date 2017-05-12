Artist Uses Everyday Objects To Make Art. See 10 Incredible Illustrations

If, at this point, you think we're exaggerating, take a look and see for yourself:
Edgy fashion - made of 50 blades
Mrs Strawberry
Tiptoe through the tulips
All wired up
Spring couture with fresh flowers
Spice it up
It's a pizza party
Flour power
Clipped
Mr Artis also uses cut-outs in his illustrations innovatively. A video where he uses candies to an incredible effect went viral with over 3 million views:
On his YouTube channel, he also posts tutorials and longer videos. You can check it out here.
