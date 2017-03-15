Artist Transforms Everyday Objects Into Art, Becomes Instagram Sensation

"I started developing my new artistic style when my son introduced me to Instagram three years ago," writes the artist on Bored Panda.
"I look at ordinary objects I have around the house from a different angle," she tells Instagram. "As children we make art all the time. We are uninhibited about whether it is good enough," she says. That is why Ms Dolmenna avoids using filters or editing apps in her pictures. "I like to keep the images simple, usually with plain backgrounds and only natural light."
Of course, there's nothing easy or simple about creating art like this. "Liquid pictures have to be done quickly or they lose their shape, no more than 10 minutes," she explains. "You do have to work quite quickly with these liquid pictures as they "spread" after a few minutes."
Ms Dolmenna's art encourages us all to look at common objects from uncommon perspectives.
Which piece did you love best? Let us know in the comments section below.