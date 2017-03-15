Artist Transforms Everyday Objects Into Art, Becomes Instagram Sensation

March 15, 2017
Aravis Dolmenna uses spilt liquids like milk and water to create art and posts her creations on Instagram

New Delhi:  You know how they say "There's no use crying over spilt milk?" British artist Aravis Dolmenna believes it. Instead, the artist uses spilt liquids like milk, water, juice and even egg yolk to make art. And the results are beyond stunning. Some milk spilt on a black table becomes a zebra, add some bubbles to it and it becomes a majestic sea horse. But the beauty of Ms Dolmenna's art extends to using random, everyday objects and transforming them into works of art. So, organised piles of loose change become a cityscape, piles of white buttons become a herd of sheep and salad greens transform into haute couture.
 

"I started developing my new artistic style when my son introduced me to Instagram three years ago," writes the artist on Bored Panda.
 
 

"I look at ordinary objects I have around the house from a different angle," she tells Instagram. "As children we make art all the time. We are uninhibited about whether it is good enough," she says. That is why Ms Dolmenna avoids using filters or editing apps in her pictures. "I like to keep the images simple, usually with plain backgrounds and only natural light."
 
 

Of course, there's nothing easy or simple about creating art like this. "Liquid pictures have to be done quickly or they lose their shape, no more than 10 minutes," she explains. "You do have to work quite quickly with these liquid pictures as they "spread" after a few minutes."
 
 
 
 

Ms Dolmenna's art encourages us all to look at common objects from uncommon perspectives.

Which piece did you love best? Let us know in the comments section below.

