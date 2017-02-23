Budget
Collapse
Expand

Artist Brings Cartoon Characters To Life With Just His iPhone

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2017 14:35 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Artist Brings Cartoon Characters To Life With Just His iPhone

His photographs juxtapose the animated with the real, the funny with the somber.

Francois Dourlen is a photographer with a difference. Instead of just clicking pictures, he inserts movie stills into real life situations, using only his iPhone. His innovative photography has earned him over 1 lakh followers on Instagram. Talking about how it all began, Francois said in a Bored Panda article, "One day, wanting to make a joke with friends, I replaced a statue of Napoleon in Cherbourg with a picture of my little pony in my phone and took a picture. I had so much fun that I put it on Facebook, people immediately liked."

The fact that people immediately liked it is not surprising at all. His style of photography juxtaposes the animated with the real, the funny with the somber - and the results are lovely! See for yourself:

1. Tom and Jerry
 

2. The Jungle Book
 

3. Homer Simpson in the town
 

4. All kinds of awesome
 

5. Up in the air
 

6. Not impressed
 

Not only is Francois inserting movie stills into real life, he's also making videos - and they're equally awesome. Check them out:

1. Sheer brilliance
 

2. Mario in real life is ten times more awesome
 

3. It's magic
 

What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ'Weak' Sasikala Seeks Table Fan, Mattress Again In Jail
francois dourlen

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleIndia Vs AustraliaExoplanet Discovery

................................ Advertisement ................................