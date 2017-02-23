Artist Brings Cartoon Characters To Life With Just His iPhone

His photographs juxtapose the animated with the real, the funny with the somber.

Francois Dourlen is a photographer with a difference. Instead of just clicking pictures, he inserts movie stills into real life situations, using only his iPhone. His innovative photography has earned him over 1 lakh followers on Instagram. Talking about how it all began, Francois said in a Bored Panda article, "One day, wanting to make a joke with friends, I replaced a statue of Napoleon in Cherbourg with a picture of my little pony in my phone and took a picture. I had so much fun that I put it on Facebook, people immediately liked."The fact that people immediately liked it is not surprising at all. His style of photography juxtaposes the animated with the real, the funny with the somber - and the results are lovely! See for yourself:1. Tom and Jerry2. The Jungle Book3. Homer Simpson in the town4. All kinds of awesome5. Up in the air6. Not impressedNot only is Francois inserting movie stills into real life, he's also making videos - and they're equally awesome. Check them out:1. Sheer brilliance2. Mario in real life is ten times more awesome3. It's magicWhat do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below.