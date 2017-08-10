Arsenal Star Theo Walcott's 'Om Namah Shivaya' Tattoo Has Twitter Divided

Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoopic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5 - Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017

Your tattoo guy kinda messed up, y'know.

This is what it should have been. pic.twitter.com/V6OwGFLHD2 - Tanuj Baru (@barucracy) August 9, 2017

Yep. Whoever did the tattoo doesn't know Devnagri properly. - kurt bento (@kurtbento) August 9, 2017

Mate your tattoo artist destroyed it completely... should have been

Why you didnt try an Indian artist for this tattoo - Nikhil Kelkar (@nikhil_kel) August 9, 2017

As an Indian, I feel very proud to see this tattoo on an arsenal player https://t.co/gpIEvLLDYj - Jugal (@jugal_ambasana) August 9, 2017

Wow. Very nice. "Om Namah Shivaya!" The best phrase and tattoo to have. May Lord Shiva continue to protect and bless you. https://t.co/HHsGsmwB1F - Hindu Americans (@HinduAmericans) August 9, 2017