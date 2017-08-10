Arsenal Star Theo Walcott's 'Om Namah Shivaya' Tattoo Has Twitter Divided

While many have praised Theo Walcott's tattoo, some are unhappy with its execution

Theo Walcott's latest tattoo has raised eyebrows on social media.

Arsenal football player Theo Walcott's latest tattoo shows a Sanskrit chant inked vertically down his back and it has been praised by many Indians. Unfortunately, his 'Om Namah Shivay' tattoo has also raised a few eyebrows on social media for its grammatical error. Walcott shared a picture of his tattoo on Twitter about 21 hours ago with the caption, "Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness."
 
However, some users of the micro-blogging website pointed out that the tattoo could have been better executed and took it upon themselves to correct it:
 
Others, however, praised the tattoo:
 
Walcott's tweet has been liked over 8,500 times.

