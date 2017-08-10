Arsenal Star Theo Walcott's 'Om Namah Shivaya' Tattoo Has Twitter Divided

Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoopic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5- Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017
However, some users of the micro-blogging website pointed out that the tattoo could have been better executed and took it upon themselves to correct it:
Your tattoo guy kinda messed up, y'know.- Tanuj Baru (@barucracy) August 9, 2017
This is what it should have been. pic.twitter.com/V6OwGFLHD2
Yep. Whoever did the tattoo doesn't know Devnagri properly.- kurt bento (@kurtbento) August 9, 2017
Mate your tattoo artist destroyed it completely... should have been- Nikhil Kelkar (@nikhil_kel) August 9, 2017
Why you didnt try an Indian artist for this tattoo
Others, however, praised the tattoo:
As an Indian, I feel very proud to see this tattoo on an arsenal player https://t.co/gpIEvLLDYj- Jugal (@jugal_ambasana) August 9, 2017
Wow. Very nice. "Om Namah Shivaya!" The best phrase and tattoo to have. May Lord Shiva continue to protect and bless you. https://t.co/HHsGsmwB1F- Hindu Americans (@HinduAmericans) August 9, 2017
Walcott's tweet has been liked over 8,500 times.
