Caught On Camera: How An ATM Was Stolen

With technology becoming increasingly difficult to fool, some (not so tech savvy) criminals in Arkansas, US, tried a more crude method to rob an ATM. They drove in on a forklift truck and pulled out the entire machine from its foundation.The Conway Police Department posted surveillance video of the August 16 incident on Facebook which showed a forklift entering the bank compound and lifting the machine off the ground. They then loaded it onto a truck before driving away. The forklift caused extensive damage to the premises as video showed the truck ripping out several ceiling tiles while backing up.The robbery was discovered by a bank employee the next morning who saw damage to the driveway. The brazen suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.Police said the suspects could be from the construction industry.Click for more trending news