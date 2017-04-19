AR Rahman's Magic With La La Land's Choreography. This Mashup Is Fab

'Vennilave Vennilave' with 'A Lovely Night' dance? Watch it to believe it.
New Delhi:
After Hrithik Roshan grooved to Lagavelu Jab Lipistic
in an awesome and unexpected mashup
, we have Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone matching steps to a Tamil song. In a mashup video uploaded by the Facebook page Remix Mama, the two La La Land
actors can be seen dancing to AR Rahman's Vennilave Vennilave
. Using a clip from La La Land's
'A Lovely Night' dance, set to the soundtrack of the '90s Tamil song, the video is a delight to watch and hear. AR Rahman's magic, coupled with the romance of La La Land
, is a sure-shot recipe for success, after all.
Since being shared online on April 16, the mashup has collected over 3 lakh views on Facebook. "Totally loved it," says one commenter, praising the video. Another agrees, "This is one of the famous Tamil songs! And it totally goes with the dance."
Truly, the syncing of the music and the choreography is so perfect, it's almost as if the dance was choreographed to the Tamil song itself.
Watch the wonderfully dreamy mashup here:
What do you think of it? Do let us know using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories.