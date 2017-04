April Fools' Day 2017: The Funniest Tweets To Make You Laugh Out Loud

The novelty somewhat wears off April Fools when every normal day is a succession of ridiculous and implausible nonsense - John Shafthauer (@hourlyterrier) March 31, 2017

when its April Fools Day tomorrow but everyday you get taken for a fool pic.twitter.com/3MfTahaxwA - lillymarie (@xomarrie) April 1, 2017

Sadly, reality has trumped any possible #AprilFoolsDay jokes - Shelly (@shellbell_xo) April 1, 2017

April Fools Day is coming up. Look for lots of articles about global warming. - Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) March 21, 2017

As we celebrate April Fools' Day 2017 today, we wanted to give you something to laugh about. Whether you're looking for harmless pranks to play on unsuspecting friends or WhatsApp messages , you've come to the right place. And if you're just looking for something funny to laugh at, this article is all you need. Most of us remember humming along to Mohammad Rafi's 'April fool banaya toh unko gussa aaya' as kids. Over the past few years, however, as the Internet has virtually taken over our lives, we moved on from just playing pranks and humming songs to celebrating the day on social media!So, to give you something to chuckle about, here are some of the funniest April Fools' Day 2017 tweets that we saw today:Indeed, who needs April Fools' Day when life is a joke?And so many people cracked the same jokeSo. Many. People.People are already having serious trust issuesIs that a snide reference we see?And another one?The last oneThis excellent throwback to when Rihanna pranked Jimmy Kimmel is a must-watchHahaDid you successfully trick someone this April Fools' Day or were you the unsuspecting victim of a prank? Let us know in the comments section below!Click here for more trending stories.