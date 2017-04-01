April Fools' Day 2017: The Funniest Tweets To Make You Laugh Out Loud

Offbeat | Updated: April 01, 2017
Check out some of the funniest tweets on April Fools' Day 2017

New Delhi:  As we celebrate April Fools' Day 2017 today, we wanted to give you something to laugh about. Whether you're looking for harmless pranks to play on unsuspecting friends or WhatsApp messages, you've come to the right place. And if you're just looking for something funny to laugh at, this article is all you need. Most of us remember humming along to Mohammad Rafi's 'April fool banaya toh unko gussa aaya' as kids. Over the past few years, however, as the Internet has virtually taken over our lives, we moved on from just playing pranks and humming songs to celebrating the day on social media!

So, to give you something to chuckle about, here are some of the funniest April Fools' Day 2017 tweets that we saw today:

Indeed, who needs April Fools' Day when life is a joke?
 
And so many people cracked the same joke
 
So. Many. People.
 
People are already having serious trust issues
 
Is that a snide reference we see?
 
And another one?
 
The last one
 
This excellent throwback to when Rihanna pranked Jimmy Kimmel is a must-watch
 
Haha
 
Did you successfully trick someone this April Fools' Day or were you the unsuspecting victim of a prank? Let us know in the comments section below!

