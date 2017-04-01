April Fools' Day 2017: The Funniest Tweets To Make You Laugh Out Loud

Check out some of the funniest tweets on April Fools' Day 2017

The novelty somewhat wears off April Fools when every normal day is a succession of ridiculous and implausible nonsense - John Shafthauer (@hourlyterrier) March 31, 2017

when its April Fools Day tomorrow but everyday you get taken for a fool pic.twitter.com/3MfTahaxwA - lillymarie (@xomarrie) April 1, 2017

Sadly, reality has trumped any possible #AprilFoolsDay jokes - Shelly (@shellbell_xo) April 1, 2017

April Fools Day is coming up. Look for lots of articles about global warming. - Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) March 21, 2017