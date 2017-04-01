April Fools' Day 2017: The Funniest Tweets To Make You Laugh Out Loud

So, to give you something to chuckle about, here are some of the funniest April Fools' Day 2017 tweets that we saw today:
Indeed, who needs April Fools' Day when life is a joke?
*Opens Twitter*#aprilfoolsdaypic.twitter.com/meycfJCyfW- MARS and 99 others (@margish_b09) April 1, 2017
And so many people cracked the same joke
The novelty somewhat wears off April Fools when every normal day is a succession of ridiculous and implausible nonsense- John Shafthauer (@hourlyterrier) March 31, 2017
So. Many. People.
when its April Fools Day tomorrow but everyday you get taken for a fool pic.twitter.com/3MfTahaxwA- lillymarie (@xomarrie) April 1, 2017
People are already having serious trust issues
It has begun. #AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/VMbnX5VhhO- ((Eric)) (@AgeOfMyself) April 1, 2017
Is that a snide reference we see?
Sadly, reality has trumped any possible #AprilFoolsDay jokes- Shelly (@shellbell_xo) April 1, 2017
And another one?
April Fools Day is coming up. Look for lots of articles about global warming.- Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) March 21, 2017
The last one
#aprilfoolsdaypic.twitter.com/Vw7kxooM8c- Geoffery Geoff (@woodywood1999) April 1, 2017
This excellent throwback to when Rihanna pranked Jimmy Kimmel is a must-watch
That time @Rihanna pranked Jimmy in the middle of the night... #FBF#AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/I894lnFqi4- Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 31, 2017
Haha
#aprilfoolsday Travel Ban includes brooms pic.twitter.com/FGMxURFqgc- Geoffery Geoff (@woodywood1999) April 1, 2017
Did you successfully trick someone this April Fools' Day or were you the unsuspecting victim of a prank? Let us know in the comments section below!
