Apple's Red iPhone Has Twitter Laughing Out Loud. Read Funniest Reactions

Red iPhone 7 launched.

Took Apple 10 years to finally be like an apple. - Teetotaler Bewda (@AiyyashBilla_) March 21, 2017

iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone Red pic.twitter.com/dSE7uBgUC3 - Kewal (@Spring_Dosa) March 22, 2017

If you put a red case on a red iPhone will anyone even actually know it's red? - Justine Ezarik (@ijustine) March 23, 2017

APPLE COMING UP WITH A NEW RED iPhone.



I STILL REMEMBER MY FIRST RED NOKIA 3310. pic.twitter.com/2uiGfn5sJA - Anjek Beng Matrep (@AnjekBengMatrep) March 22, 2017

I'd only be interested in a Red iPhone if I could use it to call Batman. pic.twitter.com/e2fO9pFbrB - P Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) March 21, 2017

New iPhone 7 in red.



Well, do you accept my kidneys for payment ? :P- #HashTag Hero (@MFreefaller) March 23, 2017

I'm sure Samsung will also release a red S8 now that people are going gaga over the iPhone 7 PRODUCT(RED).

Bet? - M.K. (@MadAlkaff) March 23, 2017

When you see people hyping the Red iphone 7 and you know they cannot afford it pic.twitter.com/zgsGejl7eX - El Patron Bappi (@baffa94) March 23, 2017

After black, jet black, silver, gold and rose gold, Apple's iPhone 7 models will now be available in another colour. On Tuesday, Apple announced that it is releasing special edition red-coloured iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets. The vivid red phones are a part of Apple's Red initiative and a portion of the proceeds from their sales will go towards the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programs. The new colour, going by the enthusiastic response on the Internet, is sure to fly off the shelves. Not everyone, however, is busy raving about it - some are busy cracking jokes too! Here are some of the funniest reactions to the launch of the red iPhones:1. Someone pointed out what everyone was thinking2. Someone else found a photo and just went for it3. Others asked this important question4. Umm... What?5. It does come with a hefty price tag6. As this user points out7. Some made predictions8. And this user summed it up in one gifThe red-coloured smartphones will start at Rs 70,000 in India for the 12GB iPhone 7 model. Are you going to get these special edition phones? Do let us know using the comments section below.