Apple's Red iPhone Has Twitter Laughing Out Loud. Read Funniest Reactions

1. Someone pointed out what everyone was thinking
Red iPhone 7 launched.- Teetotaler Bewda (@AiyyashBilla_) March 21, 2017
Took Apple 10 years to finally be like an apple.
2. Someone else found a photo and just went for it
iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone Red pic.twitter.com/dSE7uBgUC3- Kewal (@Spring_Dosa) March 22, 2017
3. Others asked this important question
If you put a red case on a red iPhone will anyone even actually know it's red?- Justine Ezarik (@ijustine) March 23, 2017
4. Umm... What?
APPLE COMING UP WITH A NEW RED iPhone.- Anjek Beng Matrep (@AnjekBengMatrep) March 22, 2017
I STILL REMEMBER MY FIRST RED NOKIA 3310. pic.twitter.com/2uiGfn5sJA
5. It does come with a hefty price tag
I'd only be interested in a Red iPhone if I could use it to call Batman. pic.twitter.com/e2fO9pFbrB- P Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) March 21, 2017
6. As this user points out
New iPhone 7 in red.
Well, do you accept my kidneys for payment ? :P- #HashTag Hero (@MFreefaller) March 23, 2017
7. Some made predictions
I'm sure Samsung will also release a red S8 now that people are going gaga over the iPhone 7 PRODUCT(RED).- M.K. (@MadAlkaff) March 23, 2017
Bet?
8. And this user summed it up in one gif
When you see people hyping the Red iphone 7 and you know they cannot afford it pic.twitter.com/zgsGejl7eX- El Patron Bappi (@baffa94) March 23, 2017
The red-coloured smartphones will start at Rs 70,000 in India for the 12GB iPhone 7 model. Are you going to get these special edition phones? Do let us know using the comments section below.