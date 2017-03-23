Apple's Red iPhone Has Twitter Laughing Out Loud. Read Funniest Reactions

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 23, 2017 17:26 IST
The launch of the red iPhone gave rise to some funny reactions on Twitter.

New Delhi:  After black, jet black, silver, gold and rose gold, Apple's iPhone 7 models will now be available in another colour. On Tuesday, Apple announced that it is releasing special edition red-coloured iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets. The vivid red phones are a part of Apple's Red initiative and a portion of the proceeds from their sales will go towards the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programs. The new colour, going by the enthusiastic response on the Internet, is sure to fly off the shelves. Not everyone, however, is busy raving about it - some are busy cracking jokes too! Here are some of the funniest reactions to the launch of the red iPhones:

1. Someone pointed out what everyone was thinking
 
2. Someone else found a photo and just went for it
 
3. Others asked this important question
 
4. Umm... What?
 
5. It does come with a hefty price tag
 
6. As this user points out
 
7. Some made predictions
 
8. And this user summed it up in one gif
 
The red-coloured smartphones will start at Rs 70,000 in India for the 12GB iPhone 7 model. Are you going to get these special edition phones? Do let us know using the comments section below.

