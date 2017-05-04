Anil Kapoor Clicking Sonam Kapoor's Pics At National Awards Is Every Dad Ever

"Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer," he says in his tweet.
Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer! Congratulations @sonamakapoor !! So proud!! #NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/6dpXkfv5AZ- Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Since being posted last evening, Anil's tweet has collected over 2,386 'likes' and some 300 retweets.
"Aww so sweet! Proud father! No greater joy in life than seeing your kids succeed," says one commenter on Twitter. "Can see that smile, glow on your face whilst Sonama Kapoor takes the award. A memorable and proud moment," says another.
@AnilKapoor@sonamakapoor@MIB_India What a sweet moment#daddysgirl- Sumera Haque (@sumera_haque) May 3, 2017
@AnilKapoor@sonamakapoor@MIB_India What a moment ...jhakkaaasss..- Humraz Shaikh (@9ebacffe7564433) May 3, 2017
Proud to u n ur daughter sir ...congrats ....@sonamakapoor !! Good luck
@AnilKapoor@sonamakapoor@MIB_India A proud moment for a father....Congratulations- shobanaidu (@yellowdaffidols) May 3, 2017
It didn't just end there. The doting dad posted a few more adorable photos from the celebrations post the ceremony.
Post #NationalFilmAwards celebrations! Ram is all smiles with his first ever actor @bomanirani & his latest actress @sonamakapoor ! #Epicpic.twitter.com/10NpgH4kQu- Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Smiling ear to ear! Congratulations #TeamNeerja for giving your best and then some more! Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/90SbBjkX99- Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017
Even Sonam tweeted her daddy back:
Love you daddy.. thank you so much https://t.co/J6ipfQLBZO- Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 4, 2017
Aww... Isn't dad Anil Kapoor just the sweetest.
Apart from Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar received the National Award for Best Actor and Dangal star Zaira Wasim won the Best Child Actor Award.
