Angry At Being Ignored, Man Releases Bedbugs In Government Office

Bed bugs thrown on counter inside City Center in Augusta by man, the city manager says (image ctsy: City Manager William Bridgeo) pic.twitter.com/u39Ouzs1vJ— Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017
According to the Kennebec Journal, the unnamed man went to the code enforcement office on Friday to complain about bed bugs at his former apartment.
He let the bugs loose after learning he did not qualify for assistance in looking for a new apartment.
"He whipped out a cup (full of live bedbugs) and slammed it on the counter, and bam, off they flew, maybe 100 of them," City Manager William Bridgeo told the Kennebec Journal.
He added he had "never had anything as yucky as this" happen before.
"They're your problem, now!" yells man as he dumps cup of bed bugs at Augusta city hall, forcing the building to shut down, employee says pic.twitter.com/PVQ9D5GGwp— Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017
Asked why he did what he did, the man reportedly told police he wanted the officials to experience the same thing he was experiencing.
"Frankly, the General Assistance office has nothing to do with bedbugs. It's an extraordinary bit of misdirected anger," Matt Nazar, city development director told the Kennebec Journal.
The office building has since reopened after being declared bug-free. The bizarre incident is still under investigation and it's unclear what, if any, charges will be filed against the man.
Click for more trending news