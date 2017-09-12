Anand Mahindra Felt Uplifted After Watching This Video. You Should See It Too

The video has already collected over 26,000 'likes' and more than 16,000 retweets so far

"I don't think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard," Anand Mahindra says on Twitter.

On most days, many of us complain about the smallest of things in our lives. From school and college to work and assignments to household chores, there are several things we find tough and often feel like giving up on them. So, if you're having one of those days, this video posted by business tycoon Anand Mahindra is a must watch for you. The video shows a little boy, with no limbs, trying to make his way up the stairs of a slide at the playground - and it teaches a big lesson.

In his tweet, the Mahindra Group's Executive Chairman says he at first couldn't watch the video but when he did, he was 'left feeling uplifted'. "I don't think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard," he says on Twitter. Chances are, you'll feel the same too.

The tweet is going viral and has already collected over 26,000 'likes' and more than 16,000 retweets since being posted some 16 hours before writing this. If there's one thing you watch today, this video is what you must see.
 
The moving video has left an impact on several people on Twitter.

"Incredible, thanks for sharing Anand," says photographer-turned- filmmaker Atul Kasbekar. Here's what others are saying:
 

