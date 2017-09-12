Anand Mahindra Felt Uplifted After Watching This Video. You Should See It Too

In his tweet, the Mahindra Group's Executive Chairman says he at first couldn't watch the video but when he did, he was 'left feeling uplifted'. "I don't think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard," he says on Twitter. Chances are, you'll feel the same too.
The tweet is going viral and has already collected over 26,000 'likes' and more than 16,000 retweets since being posted some 16 hours before writing this. If there's one thing you watch today, this video is what you must see.
At first I couldn't bear to look & then I was left feeling uplifted. I don't think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard.. pic.twitter.com/06mzMAxxjp- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2017
The moving video has left an impact on several people on Twitter.
"Incredible, thanks for sharing Anand," says photographer-turned- filmmaker Atul Kasbekar. Here's what others are saying:
Most inspiring! Can't complain about my life. God bless that child- Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 11, 2017
Hats off to the mother in instilling confidence in the child, not once helping him and the smile on the child's face says it all.- sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) September 11, 2017
Agree. But I also praise d mother who is encouraging him n not letting him feel he needs help. Left me uplifted too but very teary!- Sunil Alagh (@sunilalagh) September 11, 2017
This is called parenting. Nurturing kids to do hard things joyfully. Salute to the Mom.- Amit Singh (@neuralamit) September 11, 2017
Watching this videos just tells me how ungrateful we are for what we are blessed with. This video made me say a prayer for the little one.- Gautam Singh Ghai (@gautghai) September 11, 2017
!!- Prem Chandra Mishra (@PremChandraMis2) September 11, 2017
Reminded me of school poem : Lehron se darkar naiya paar nahi hoti, Koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti- Chirag Sarvaiya (@chirag_sar) September 11, 2017
Sir if this doenst motivate and make anyone feel humble and blessed nothing will. sending love to that tiny hero- Saraswathi (@Sara_Aashiaana) September 12, 2017
