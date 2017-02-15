Anand Mahindra Awed By South Korean Drivers' Response To Tunnel Accident

Please do share this. Happened In S.Korea; after an accident in a tunnel. It's the kind of culture we need...everywhere, in all things.. pic.twitter.com/ErxUq90OHc - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2017

In a world where everyone seems to be in a hurry to reach somewhere, this video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra comes as a breath of fresh air. It shows how citizens in South Korea worked seamlessly after an accident in a tunnel that blocked their route - the sort of cooperative action you'll never see on Indian roads. "It's the kind of culture we need... everywhere, in all things," says Mahindra Group's executive chairman in a recent tweet that's won over many on Twitter. Shared on February 14, the video and Mr Mahindra's message have received over 1,600 'likes' and more than 1,200 retweets. Former cricketer and current commentator Alan Wilkins is among those who praised it.The video, all of 45-seconds-long, shows rows of cars brought to a standstill in a tunnel, after an accident. The clip shows people getting out of their vehicles to investigate the hold up. Upon realizing that it is an accident that has caused the traffic jam, people can be seen moving their cars onto the sides and creating a passage down the middle of the road. They do this to ensure that medical help and police cars can reach the accident site without problem or delay. It's really impressive how they react to the situation and move like clockwork."Please do share this. Happened In S.Korea; after an accident in a tunnel. It's the kind of culture we need...everywhere, in all things," says Mr Mahindra in his tweet.Tweeple reiterated Mr Mahindra's message. "Huge respect. We Indians need to follow basic rules at signals; colleges should mandate helmets. First step towards discipline," says commenter. "The great example of humanity and discipline. Every driver anywhere must follow this," says another.The concept of green corridors is already prevalent in various parts of the world, including several Indian cities, where medical help can get to those injured in accidents as soon as possible. This is done for organ donations and transplants as well.How much more wonderful would it be if citizens worked together of their own accord, just like those in the video above. What do you think of this video? Tell us using the comments section below.